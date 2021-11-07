From No Green Pass to No lockdown? The hypothesis of the “Austria model” to face No vax and contagions

While in Italy the No Green Pass protest tenaciously – a minority that will not give up, and take to the streets shouting “people like no never give up” – in Europe Italy may no longer be the only model (with the Green Pass extended), but be bypassed, certainly by Austria and soon perhaps also by Germany, or at least some of its most populous and politically significant Laender. Don’t want the Green Pass? Then go into lockdown reserved only for unvaccinated.

From Monday 8 November there will be a strong tightening of anti-contagion measures from Covid-19 in Austria: not a lockdown in a technical sense, but a lockdown in a practical, de facto sense: unvaccinated citizens will only be able to leave to go to work (subject to a daily negative swab) but will in fact be forced home because they will not be able to access any social activity, or commercial, or economic. Restaurants, public services, entertainment venues, hotels, sports, cultural events, major events, shops, will be closed to those who are not vaccinated. It will even be impossible to go skiing in a country where skiing is like football here. In the Italian cities closest to Austria, such as Bolzano, and where many workers even have daily and cross-border work interests, yesterday the news reported strong access to vaccination centers in various Austrian cities. In Vienna the queues lasted more than an hour, in Salzburg there was a queue to get on the so-called “Vax-bus” outside the shopping centers. Since there were more than ten thousand cases on the last day, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg intervened very harshly: “When we get in the car we put on our seat belts, the anti-Covid vaccine is our belt”. End. Who does not have it, stays at home.

For now, let us repeat it, it is a “cold lockdown”, but the next Austrian plan foresees a real one as the next step. Germany, which is not in good shape and is witnessing a serious rise in infections, is moving. The Robert Koch Institut yesterday counted 37120 new cases, and 154 deaths, both new records. From Monday, Saxony will be the first Land to adopt the “Austrian” solution, the de facto lockdown to those who are not vaccinated, thus excluding the possibility of using the swab as a pass.

The secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta explained it like this, and it was not blackmail but a patient photograph of the situation, and of discussions that are also taking place within the Draghi government: «We have seen what is happening in Austria, the messages from Germany, Great Britain. Italy has made the right choices so far and I would like it to continue on this path. The penalty on the Green pass will allow us to avoid new lockdowns. Those who do not want the Green pass want the lockdown. I think this is very simple“. Draghi wants to avoid other lockdowns, but for now several members of the CTS are going ahead (such as professor Sergio Abrignani at the Press, according to whom the de facto lockdown for the unvaccinated imposed by Austria “is a radical choice, but very important”) , or Walter Ricciardi, consultant for the Covid emergency of the Minister of Health, makes it clear that “the concession should be reviewed by limiting the freedoms linked to the Green pass only to vaccinated and recovered from Covid”. It seems evident that the executive is not outside such reasoning.

On Saturday evening in Turin, the weekly No Green Pass event united, as always, radical left and right. There were also those who paraded with the cashier that flooded Via Po with the “pueblo unido / jamàs serà vencido”. The question is whether the Italian No Green Passes – which started right from Turin, a year ago, contesting the first lockdown – will be forced to evolve to the cry of “No lockdown”. A new lockdown, this time aimed only at the unvaccinated.