from Notre Dame and Boris Johnson to the new Guillermo del Toro

October has arrived and with it autumn, a time for blankets, books and, of course, series. The platforms know it and this month’s programming is, perhaps, more careful than in the rest of the seasons. Of course, if you haven’t seen the latest hits (Save the King, etc.) we would recommend that you don’t miss them. If, on the other hand, you have already enjoyed them, we propose new ones. But where to start? Here we leave you our particular selection of favorite series.

The Great Flood (Netflix, October 5)

Jasmine Tremere is an indomitable Dutch hydrologist with a complex past and a destructive addiction who is wanted by the authorities of the city of Wroclaw (wrocław in Polish) to carry out a curious study: the real risk of flooding in the town. The conclusion of the report is devastating: a major flood is looming over the population and either immediate drastic measures are taken, or thousands of people will die, not only from Wrocław, but from neighboring municipalities. As many will be able to intuit, practically nobody will pay attention to him. But Tremer was right, and the consequences are truly catastrophic.

the great flood It presents us with the story of the hydrologist, but also the story of a few families and characters who will have to face the total loss of their lives. A magnificent script at the service of a very well orchestrated plot based on real events (it happened in 1997, when a gigantic flood, called “the millennium”, affected a large part of Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany).

Transport (Sundance TV, October 5)

Fans of Nordic thrillers are in luck. A Finnish series arrives in Spain from the hand of Sundance TV that will delight you. Transport tells three initially unconnected stories: a woman finds a microchip in a jar of baby food and contacts a journalist to investigate; a worker at a bank makes a serious mistake when trying to make a transaction and, trying to solve it, she finds herself in an even bigger mistake involving an international plot; and a veterinarian mysteriously disappears while working customs control. What do these three plots have in common? Food fraud, money laundering and the illegal transport of animals. That, and that the lives of all of them are seriously in danger.

Pennyworth, Season 3 (HBO Max, October 7)

The series about the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, the iconic Batman butler, returns to the screens. In previous installments we met a former British SAS soldier who works at a security company in London and comes into contact with the marriage of Thomas and Martha Wayne (still without Bruce). We were supposedly in the 1960s and now we’re taking a big leap to settle in the 1970s, in the midst of the hippie revolution. Of course, the historical and temporal references are not the same: here we have superheroes and also dangerous villains facing each other. More and more, on top of that, we are giving shape to that gloomy environment that is Gotham and also to the powerful company of the Waynes.

Derry Girls, Season 3 (Netflix, October 7)

The iconic series about a group of teenagers in divided Irish Derry, Northern Ireland, comes to an end. Sin in the first installment placed us in the nineties and in the second installment, we continue with the adventures of the nice Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James, now, after three years of hiatus, the applauded series returns to the screens to tell us bye. And it does so to remind us that, beyond religious differences, between Catholics and Protestants, we have all been adolescents and we know the conflicts inherent, not in politics, but in puberty.

The Midnight Club (Netflix, October 7)

From the creator of The Curse of Hill House and its sequel The Curse of Bly ManorArrive now the midnight club, a new installment of terror based on the novel of the same title written by Christopher Pike. Mike Flanagan now tells us the story of seven friends who live in a mysterious hospital where they move between life and death. Or rather, they meet every night to tell each other scary stories and make a pact that the first one to die will have to try to connect from death.

Hotel Europa (Filmin, October 11)

Past and present intertwine in a Sarajevo hotel on the 100th anniversary of the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, the event that precipitated the First World War. Based on the prestigious work of the philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, this German miniseries introduces us to the powerful and royal hotel dynasty Dreesen and how it adapts to the new times. Through Emil Dreesen we travel to the trenches of the First World War, we see how he returns with serious psychological consequences and how he tries to recover his life and, incidentally, attract a new clientele. Through the hall of the famous hotel they will go from Adolf Hitler to Eisenhower, from Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany to Charles Chaplin.

Candy: Murder in Texas (Disney + October 12)

Everything seems to be going smoothly for Candy Montgomery, but the supposed perfection of her life – a beautiful house, a dear family – conceals a true nightmare or, at least, a sordid crime from the past that once shook the foundations of the small town of Texas. Jessica Biel shines as the lead.

Sagrada Familia (Netflix, October 14)

After the worldwide success of The Money Heista true cult phenomenon that has surprisingly crossed borders, two of its protagonists, dawn flowers Y Najwa Nimri meet again in a new creation of Manolo Caro (the house of flowers). In the series, a family moves to Fuente del Berro and this apparently innocent act will alter the lives of its inhabitants and, above all, that of Gloria, her baby and her babysitter, Aitana. Between both women and some neighbors very strong ties will be drawn, but when Gloria’s dark past comes to light, everything is about to go to waste.

Shantaram (Apple TV+, October 14)

An escaped prisoner flees to the streets of Bombay to disappear. He tries to restore normalcy by practicing as a doctor in the most marginal neighborhoods and among the most needy people, but it will be precisely in that environment, supposedly insignificant, where Lin Ford, the fugitive, will find the people who help him get ahead.

Notre-Dame (Netflix, October 19)

The story behind the tragic fire of 2019 that put at risk one of the greatest architectural and artistic jewels, the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral. Several human plots come together to explain the unease of the tragedy: from the firefighters who had to deal with the fire, to the journalists who covered the event, to anonymous people who were stunned to see how a great religious symbol was consumed.

The Peripheral (Amazon Prime Video, October 21)

Science fiction, cyberpunk and action intermingle in this Amazon bet developed by the creators of Westworld. In it, Flynee Fisher is a woman trying to keep her family together in the midst of a dystopian America. She leads a bland and perfectly marginal existence until one fine day she is transported to another kind of reality through a contraption. But it is not a game: that leads her to dangerous plots and an underworld where nothing is what it seems.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix, October 25)

Eight horror stories presented by the filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to whet your appetite for Halloween. He does not direct them, but he has written and created some, and through them we discover the anomalies and curiosities of this world and other paranormal ones. It is a horror anthology where each episode presents us with its own version of the genre.

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Season 2 (Disney+, October 26)

Based on the stories of the same name written by Trenton Lee Stewart, the series introduces us to a mysterious man, Mr. Benedict, who recruits children to infiltrate an elite school from which a sinister character, Mr. Curtain, sends messages subliminally through radio and television waves to control the population.

Star Wars The Jedi Chronicles (Disney+, October 26)

The Star Wars universe seems to stop expanding and, while we are still enjoying Andor, Disney+ delights us with a new installment, this time animated, to present us with the story of several famous Jedi, such as Count Dooku, who became a Jedi to Sith and was about to destroy the galaxy.

This England (Movistar Plus +, October 31)

The pandemic and Kenneth Branagh transformed into Boris Johnson. Who gives more? Filmmaker Michael Winterbottom went behind the scenes to show us behind the scenes of power at a time when the world is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis.