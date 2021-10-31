from November 2021 the increase is triggered

THE REVIEW COST MORE – Bad news coming for those who will have to submit their car to the revision. From November 1, 2021 the procedure to which each vehicle must be subjected periodically (the first time four years after registration, the following every two years) will have a higher cost than what has happened so far as established by the implementation decree approved by the Council of Ministers. On the basis of what is defined by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility,increase is equal to 9.95 euros plus VAT (i.e. 12.14 euros).

EXPENSES ARE GROWING – Each motorist will have the possibility to decide whether to carry out the inspection at the nearest DMV headquarters or at a authorized review center. Depending on the choice, the expense to be incurred will be different. In the first case, the expected cost will be 54.90 euros (previously it was 45 euros). In the second, however, it even reaches 78.96 euros. The figure is given by the sum of: € 45 + € 9.95 increase + VAT at 22% + € 10.20 as Motorization rights + € 1.78 for the postal order. Inevitably, despite the obvious difference, most users decide to go to a center first of all because the time required to get an appointment is reduced, but also because there is often a relationship of trust with the chosen location.

A BONUS AVAILABLE – The government has in any case decided to help those who are in difficulty and may find it difficult to have to bear the expenditure foreseen for the car overhaul. In fact, the provision of an ad hoc facility has been decided which takes the name of “Safe vehicles bonus”, Equal to 9.95 euros, therefore the equivalent of the increase. However, economic support is not granted automatically. The Government has in fact said it is ready to make a dedicated platform available to citizens, which will be accessible directly or through a section included in the portal of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility. Everyone can present their own request by registering with Spid, Cie (Electronic Identity Card) or Cns (National Service Card). Inside the form it will be necessary to indicate the vehicle registration number, IBAN code and email address. On the basis of the funds disbursed, 402,000 people can benefit from it, selected on the basis of the order in which the application is submitted.