“From now on only rubber guns in my films”

After the tragedy on the set of Rust, which cost the life of his director of photography, Dwayne Johnson is one of the first to ensure that his Seven Bucks Productions will no longer use real weapons, not even blanks. His statement.

There tragedy on the set of Rust, which cost the director of photography her life Halyna Hutchins, should spark serious discussion on Hollywooduse of firearms on sets, loaded or not whether they are blank. Petitions have been launched, talked about in press activities and on social media, and now comes one of the first explicit reassurances about the future: it comes from Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, which has established itself with action cinema and, interviewed about it by Variety, spoke on behalf of himself and his production company, Seven Bucks.

Dwayne Johnson bans real firearms on the set of his films

Dwayne Johnson explained to the reporter that her first reaction to the news regarding the tragic accident on the set of Rust it was disbelief: he says he made a round of phone calls to colleagues in the sector, to have confirmation. He couldn’t believe it had really happened. Johnson then goes on:

First of all, my heart broke. We have lost a life, my thoughts go out to family and everyone on set, I’ve also known Alec for a very long time. I cannot speak on behalf of others, but I can tell you, with the utmost clarity, that from now on in every Seven Bucks Productions work, be it movies, TV series or whatever we produce, we will not use real weapons at all. We will move on to rubber weapons, then we will fix them in post-production, we will not worry about costs. […]

I love the world of entertainment, there are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken on the sets, very seriously, they are safe sets, we are proud of them. But accidents happen. And when such a big thing happens, such pain, I think the most prudent and smart thing to do is stop for a second and seriously rethink how we will move forward, how we will work together. Any movie Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule will be not to use real guns. Point.