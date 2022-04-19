From NTV reporter to emotional coach in Miami: another official journalist chooses exile

“I am Maray, I can become your Emotional Coach. You can lead your life”: this is how he offers his services the former Cuban official journalist Maray Suárezone of the usual faces until a while ago Star News of Cuban Television, and now residing in Miami.

Suárez offers his psychological counseling services through social networks and YouTube and even on a websiteall under the name “My way of living”, the commercial name with which his enterprise is registered, whose official headquarters are 1 Avenida, Miami, Florida.

“This is a place where people come together to give and do good from the practice of good energies, we don’t talk about politics, ideologies, religions”prologues her purpose the former reporter, who has 3,500 followers on Facebook.

Suárez’s website includes podcasts, as well as texts by authors such as Joe Dispenza, Deepak Choprah, Gabby Vargas and Ismael Cala, among others.

In the biographical summary that Suárez offers on that website recognizes that he studied a Bachelor of Arts at the Manuel Ascunce Domenech Pedagogical University, in Ciego de Ávilaand that “for 20 years I worked on television as a media outlet. First for five years at the TV Correspondent in Ciego de Ávila, then, in 2007, I started working in the capital of the country, in the news media nationals”, although he does not mention his role in the Information System of Cuban Television, where he used to offer opinion comments on current national affairs.

As he refers, he delved into the issues of emotional intelligence, empirically. He created “My Way of Living” in 2020, “in the midst of the pandemic, as a tool to help manage emotions, provide ways that enable many to rediscover themselves”, and ensures that with it he seeks to “foster positive energies”.

In the summer of 2020, A comment by Suárez on the NTV generated annoyance when he exempted the Government from responsibility for the outbreak of Covid-19 and singled out the Cuban population for “blaming others.” Today, in “Mi Manada de Vivir”, he insists that it is not good to judge others.

That of Suárez is one of the increasingly abundant cases of spokesmen and journalists linked to official Cuban propaganda who find refuge in the United States.

In mid-March, the young announcer for the official radio station Radio Rebelde and television presenter Alejandro Quintana Morales announced through his social networks that he had arrived “in the country where, at last, I can feel free.”

His departure came just a week after the departure from the country of Yunior Smith Rodríguez, a journalist and former host of the Noticiero Estelar on state television, where Maray Suárez worked, was made public.

Cuba experiences its largest exodus in 25 years, started after the Government opened the airports to commercial flights in November 2021 and Nicaragua, a political ally of Havana, exempted Cubans from visas. Since then, tens of thousands of people have used this route to reach and cross the southern border of the United States.