From Obi-Wan Kenobi to a post-Return of the Jedi series by Jon Watts: Lucasfilm detailed its Star Wars TV projects

The rumors were finally verified and during this Tuesday Lucasfilm finally confirmed that jon wattsthe filmmaker behind the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man trilogy, is working on a new Spider-Man series. StarWars.

In the context of an extensive article on the present and future of the space franchise, Vanity Fair was able to confirm that Lucasfilm is working on another series. set in the period after Return of the Jedi and that that bet will be produced by Watts together with the writer Chris Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming).

For now there are no details regarding the plot of this series that is advancing under the code name “Grammar Rodeo”. However, beyond the reference to The Simpson As its name implies, its plot is expected to unfold in the context of “reconstruction following the fall of the Empire” and for now the program is described “like a galactic version of Amblin’s classic ’80s adventure movies about growing up.” In fact, for this project Lucasfilm looked for actors between 11 and 12 years old.

Although for now everything indicates that he seems to know more background about the series of starwars directed by Jon Watts it will be necessary to wait a while, in its publication Vanity Fair also gave other updates on the next productions of the space saga for Disney Plus.

The Jedi series starring Ewan McGregor will be the first to premiere and will arrive on Disney streaming this May 27 with its first two episodes.

Of course, at this point several bases have already been established on what this production set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, but in the Vanity Fair publication some details were highlighted, such as Reva, the Inquisitor played by Moses Ingram, will be in charge of persecuting Kenobi. All while the show will also look to pick up the dynamic between Obi-Wan and Anakin after the latter’s transition to the dark side.

“For me, throughout the prequels, throughout the original trilogy, there’s a love story dynamic with these two that runs through the whole process.”commented Deborah Chow, the showrunner of Obi-Wan Kenobi. “I felt it was quite difficult not to (include) the person who left Kenobi in such heartbreak in the series.”

“I don’t know how I could not care about (Anakin). I don’t think she ever cared about him. The special thing about that relationship is that they loved each other.” he added.

After Obi-Wan KenobiLucasfilm will continue betting on the series of starwars with Andora production that will tell the story of Cassian Andor and will obviously be framed before rogue one.

According to Vanity Fair, Andor will be released during the summer of this year in the northern hemisphere. That is, it should reach Disney Plus between June and September 2022.

Apart from recounting how screenwriter Tony Gilroy convinced Diego Luna to join this project, this report explains that the plot of Andor will show the destruction of the planet of the title character and will be presented as a “refugee story, with desperate people fleeing the Empire”.

“His adopted home is going to become the basis for our entire first season, and we see that place radicalized,” Gilroy anticipated. “Then we see another planet that is completely dismantled in a colonial way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They’re killing anyone who gets in their way.”

Gilroy described Cassian as a subject who sacrificed himself to fight against the empire without any desire for recognition and therefore this series will show how that “cynical and lost” character was forged, which is “a kind of disaster”.

Thus, while the Empire’s presence will obviously make itself felt, so will the incipient Rebellion at the hands of Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

After all while the main thread of Andor wants to follow the story of Cassian from his childhood to adulthood and the moment in which he realizes that he cannot live on the run, the program will also have a parallel plot focused on that rebel leader.

“It’s a huge, orchestral, Dickensian cast,” Gilroy groped.

Already next year the television productions of starwars will continue with the live-action series focused on Ahsoka Tano. So far it is only clear that this production will star Rosario Dawson as the titular character and that Dave Filoni as one of its main creatives will tell a story that will also unfold after the fall of the empire.

But in the Vanity Fair article some points are confirmed and while it is not detailed who will be Ahsoka’s main rival, Ewan McGregor confirmed that his partner, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, will be part of the cast of that series. However, Lucasfilm did not want to confirm the rumor that Hayden Christensen will also appear in the program.

However, although several things were left a mystery, Filoni anticipated that “Ahsoka is an ongoing story.”

“It’s definitely driving towards a goal, in my opinion, rather than being little singular adventures. That’s what I want the character to do, and I think that’s what the fans want right now. They have such a relationship with her. I recently started to understand that all those children who saw Clone Wars are now much older, they are very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be, “said the director and writer.

Finally, this report also addressed the development of The Acolyte although that series is “a little further away”.

As previously anticipated The Acolyte It will be set long before the events of the so-called “Skywalker Saga” and will feature new characters and actors.

The Acolyte was created by Leslye Headland (russian-doll) and would apparently have Amandla Stenberg as its lead. Currently the series would be in the process of casting although it would already have a large part of its scripts ready to tell a story that will take place in the era of high republicalmost 100 years before The Phantom Menace.

“We’re taking a look at the political, personal, and spiritual things that came out in a time period that we don’t know much about. My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always, ‘Well, how did things get to this point?’ How do we get to a point where a Sith Lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi notice? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment? “Headland asked about the series that will seek to present itself as a mystery thriller in an apparently peaceful time.

“In fact, we use the term Renaissance or Age of Enlightenment”, he added. “The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it’s almost like they never get dirty, like they’re never out of the house.”

About the first series starwars For Disney Plus, Vanity Fair did not reveal anything in terms of history and surprises. However, it was reiterated that the third season of The Mandalorian It will arrive in late 2022 or early 2023.