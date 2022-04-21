From obligation to simple recommendation. Masks, the date is May 1st

Masks indoors, changes to be made from May 1st. But we are still speculating. Covid is still a reality, so the total farewell is not a foregone conclusion. He will decide the government close to the fateful date.

From the obligation to the simple recommendation for the use of the mask. From May 1st this will most likely be the new indication of the government, but with some exceptions: on means of transport, from trains to planes, the mandatory use of masks should in fact remain. A necessary prudence, given the still high circulation of the virus with today’s data that bring us back to close to 100 thousand cases, even if the forecasts for the summer are positive and continue to decrease hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Italian hospitals . Meanwhile, the first positive results from tests for Novavax’s Covid-influenza “combo” vaccine arrive.

To indicate the line on the future of masks to combat Covid is the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa: “I am convinced that moving from an obligation to wear a mask indoors to a recommendation may be the right choice, perhaps keeping them in some places such as the of transport”.

On means of transport

And a confirmation comes from the Minister of Transport Enrico Giovannini. Of the obligation to wear masks on means of transport, he announced, “we are talking about it with Minister Speranza and the other ministers. Now we will see what we decide but there is no doubt that unfortunately we still have to keep some security elements because the virus continues to circulate ». The President of the Higher Health Council Franco Locatelli is also in the same vein, while inviting Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health, to be cautious, according to whom saying “let’s remove masks, remove the Green pass, the pandemic is over will lead to an underestimation of the risk. that will disillusion us. Better to be careful now to arrive prepared in the autumn ». The Vatican, on the other hand, has decided to take a harder line, extending the obligation of the reinforced Green Pass until new provisions are made for all staff and participants in conferences and seminars.

National data

That the situation is still alert is also indicated by the numbers of the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health: in fact, the new positives are back to almost 100 thousand, with 99,848 infections in the last 24 hours (data indicated by the Ministry on Wednesday 20 April). On the other hand, the victims are 205, up from 127 recorded on Tuesday. The positivity rate is at 16.3%, up from 15.6% on Tuesday. On the other hand, the situation in hospitals is improving: there are 413 patients hospitalized in intensive care, 9 fewer than yesterday, while there are 10,207 hospitalized in ordinary wards (-7).

Also on a weekly basis, as emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso) relating to the period 12-19 April, for the second consecutive week the hospitalizations for Covid in the ordinary wards mark a decrease of 5.3% and in resuscitations there is a reduction of 6.9%. In the light of these data, the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore, observes that “we are in a phase of rather sharp decline in hospitalizations”. However, this positive figure is contrasted by a negative one: to date, only 10% of the immunosuppressed have received the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. Hence the warning from the experts to encourage this phase of the vaccination campaign aimed at the most fragile subjects.

A unified Covid-flu vaccine