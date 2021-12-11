From Odevaine to Lucano. The dirty business on migrants of the red “do-gooders” network

The discovery of the network for the exploitation of migrants involving an agricultural company administered by the wife of Michele Di Bari, head of the Immigration Department of the Ministry of the Interior is a politically abnormal case.

And it makes us understand which coverages the very dirty deals enjoy, characterized by a petty humanitarianism and a very hairy idea of ​​hospitality. Businesses capable of bringing together left-wing politicians, progressive priests and unscrupulous businessmen. A politically correct and aware criminal association that “migrants make more than drugs”. It is no coincidence that one of the precedents most similar to the case that came to light yesterday concerned Luca Odevaine. Former member of the “National coordination table on migrants” of the Interior Ministry and former right-hand man of Walter Veltroni at the Municipality of Rome, Odevaine was sentenced both in the context of the Mafia Capitale investigation and in that on contracts for the management of the Cara ( Reception center for asylum seekers) of Mineo. Before the closure, imposed in 2019 by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini, the Cara di Mineo was – with its 2,500 migrants – the largest reception center in Europe. An inexhaustible source of income not only for Odevaine, but for many other politicians. Another previous example came to light in Locri thanks to the investigations that ended with the 13-year sentence of the former mayor Mimmo Lucano. For Italian radical chic and the international gauche caviar, that mayor represented a true icon. His exploits inspired a film by Wim Wenders and earned him the praise of Fortune, the magazine that in 2016 placed him in 40th place in the ranking of the best mayors in the world. Yet, according to the judges, behind so much fame there was an intense criminal activity ranging from scams to aiding and abetting illegal immigration. In addition to systematically falsifying the accounts, Lucano managed to distract 2.4 million euros for the purchase and furnishing of three houses and oil mills. Not to mention those “cash withdrawals” for more than 531 thousand euros used, among other things, to finance a pleasure trip to Argentina.

Many priests who support indiscriminate hospitality did not fare better. In Bergamo, an investigation by the judiciary, which closed in mid-2020, saw priests and priests under investigation for fraud and other crimes considered, up to that moment, the champions of the good heart. Leading the operations was Don Claudio Visconti, an esteemed ex-director of Caritas in Bergamo who, instead of loaves and fish, preferred to multiply the reimbursements requested from the prefecture for the services rendered to the migrant “brothers”. A highly remunerative activity conducted thanks to the contribution of various organizations headed, among others, by Father Antonio Zanotti, the founder of the “Rinnovamento” Cooperative accused, in 2018, of sexual violence against a minor migrant. All under the amazed eyes of the progressive mayor Giorgio Gori who, at Christmas 2019, had awarded the Superior of the San Vincenzo patronage don Davide Rota with a gold medal for merit and commitment in favor of immigrants. work of foreigners. “We see them – said Gori handing the medal to Don Davide Rota – like stars in the sky of our city … like comets that invite us to set out with confidence and good will”.

Comets which, once the veil of do-goodness fell, turned out to be gray shooting stars.