From Olivia Rodrigo to Hailey Baldwin! More than 160 young artists united against the Supreme Court

UNITED STATES-. next month the United States Supreme Court could reverse the historic case Roe v. Wade, which would mean the loss of the constitutional right to abortion in the country. On Friday, May 13, a group of almost 160 young artists and influencers, from Olivia Rodrigo until haley baldwinthey posted a full page ad on New York Times to condemn the probable decision.

In the full page ad at New York Timesthe group of stars advocated for the right to abortion and denounced the decision to annul Roe v. Wade, which was revealed last week when a draft opinion of the Court’s five conservative justices was leaked to the press. The artists and influencers urged their fans to join them in the initiative.

The announcement of the more than 150 artists is part of the campaign #BansOffOurBodies from Planned Parenthood, which declares that “our bodies are ours; if they are not, we cannot be truly free or equal.” The group includes Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, billie eilish, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Hair, Demi lovato, haley, haley baldwin, Phoebe Bridgers and more than 100 more stars.

Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers demonstrated against the Supreme Court

As part of the campaign, Planned Parenthood has organized on May 14 the Day of Action Bans from Our Bodies with protests planned across the country in support of abortion rights. Rodrigoone of the signatories, took advantage of her visit to Washington D.C. with the SOUR Tour and sent a direct message to the Supreme Court from one of his shows.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope that we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that many people before us have worked so hard to obtain. “, said Rodrigo. Bridgersanother of the signatories, shared last week that she had an abortion last October while on tour.