From Olivia Wilde’s ‘free the nipple’ to the Klum girls posing in lingerie

The first public image of Janet Jackson and her niece Paris 13 years after Michael Jackson’s funeral is one of the photos of celebrities that have circulated these days on Instagram. Other protagonists who have shared their moments this week are:

Olivia Wilde

The actress and film director has shown her chest, yes, with the nipple covered, on the cover of she USA, following in the footsteps of his partner Florence Pugh shouting “free the nipple” (freedom for the nipple). Olivia is wearing a one-shoulder Gucci top that she has pulled down to show off her left breast. Her nipple is covered by a metal heart-shaped glue, special to place in that area.

Olivia Wilde and her ‘free the nipple’ for the cover of ‘Elle’ USA Instagram

nicole richie

The television star and fashion designer, adopted daughter of Lionel Richie, has posed with a headband with two penises at the bachelorette party of her sister, Sofia, which has been held in Paris. “Who said Paris Fashion Week was over?” Nicole wrote alongside a series of photos of the sisters wearing identical pink headpieces.

Nicole Richie with her bachelorette party headband Instagram

brooklyn beckham

The son of David and Victoria Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have introduced the new member of their family: a Bichon Frize dog they have named Lamb. The couple has two other dogs, another Bichon Frize and a Chihuahua.

The Beckham Peltz couple with their three pets Instagram

Heidi klum

The German model and her daughter Leni have posed together in lingerie. Mother and daughter star in their first campaign together with the Italian brand Intimissimi. The photos show the good harmony that exists between them.

Mother and daughter, very complicit, in the photo session Instagram

Kaley Cuoco

the protagonist of The Big Bang Theory and her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey, have shared through Instagram that they are going to be parents of a girl next year. The actress has published a funniest photo carousel.

The actors are going to be parents of a girl Instagram

cute evangelist

The one who was a supermodel of the nineties has shared a photo with her son Augustin, on the occasion of his 16th birthday. The young man is the son of businessman François-Henri Pinault, current husband of Salma Hayek. “My heart. My light. 16 ”, wrote the 57-year-old Canadian model next to the photos that show different moments in the life of her son.

Linda Evangelista and her son August Instagram

Maria Castro

The actress has surprised her followers with a photo with her double, a woman who went to see her at a theater performance in Pamplona. María immortalized the moment after being impressed with the resemblance between the two. “Seeing her almost gave me a shock,” she writes.

“It almost gives me a shock”, María Castro has written next to the photo with her double Instagram

Janet Jackson

Michael Jackson’s sister has coincided with her niece, daughter of the king of pop, and they have been photographed together at Paris Fashion Week. “So nice to catch up with my beautiful niece Paris Jackson,” the artist noted. This is the first public image of the two together since the funeral was held in memory of Michael Jackson in July 2009.