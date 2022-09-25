From Olivia Wilde’s stumble to the arrival of Ana de Armas’ dogs: the most… more moments of the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival

The most controversial. the article of Der Spiegel which ensures that neither the children who appeared in Sparta not even his parents were aware of his theme. The film is about a pederast. Director Ulrish Seidl has denied the allegations. The Toronto festival canceled the screening, but the Donosti festival went ahead with the scheduled program.

The most controversial. Part 2. the protagonist of pornmelancholy He denounced on Twitter his discomfort during the filming of the film, which participated in the Official Selection. Lalo Santos plays a sex influencer who starts in porn and criticized “the lack of sensitivity of the director and the production”. “I was pressured to film when I was emotionally broken and did porn scenes when I had expressed my refusal to do them,” he tweeted.

The shortest. The appearance of Carmen Maura at the party of Rainbow. She arrived, they dedicated a song in her honor and she left.

The most direct. The woman who approached Sebastián Lelio to ask him what he thought Blonde. The Argentine director did not know what to answer, so she made him a suggestion: “Long, right?”. “Yes,” Lelio conceded. “Long”.

The saddest. The question to Liam Neeson, during the press conference of Marloweabout why he didn’t do the Lincoln by Steven Spielberg. Neeson had to explain for the umpteenth time that production began weeks after the death of his wife, actress Natasha Richardson, in a skiing accident.

The most flattering. The brief exchange between director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and actor Eneko Sagardoy. “I like your glasses,” the Mexican told him about his sunglasses. Sagardoy replied: “And I like your movies.”

The most understandable. Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani asking that they not be given a string of five-minute interviews, as is becoming more and more common at festivals. The actors preferred to do fewer but longer interviews, so they could talk quietly. Of course, they are Argentines, in five minutes they may not even have an answer.

The most fan Those attending the press conferences of the Atresmedia series. The Atresplayer Premium platform presented The route, the gypsy bride Y Thistle within the framework of the festival with three press conferences that were interrupted by the constant applause of the attendees at any new information. At times, the Zinemaldia became a Comic Con.

The most glamorous. Bárbara Lennie, very pregnant, walking through the María Cristina in a tight white dress and a navy blue blazer without losing her elegance.