From OneRepublic to Shawn Mendes, a Quebecer collaborates with big names

Little known to the general public, the producer, songwriter and mixer John Nathaniel, established in Laval, nevertheless produced two songs for Shawn Mendes in addition to having affixed his signature on one of the songs of the film. Top Gun: Maverick.

The notes of the song I Ain’t Worried sail with fighter jets in the film starring Tom Cruise released last month.

For Shawn Mendes, John Nathaniel performed two of the songs in the film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Javier Bardem and Constance Wu star, and Shawn Mendes voices the voice of Lyle, the singing crocodile. The musical, adapted from the tale of the same title by Bernard Waber, is due out in theaters in the fall of 2022.

We can hear Top of the World, one of the two songs in question, in the trailer for the film. The other song and its title have not yet been released. The two musical pieces were written by the duo Pasek And Paul, who also signed the soundtrack of La La Land.

For five years, John Nathaniel has also collaborated with OneRepublic. Besides one of the songs from the film Top Gun: Maverickhe co-produced and mixed the majority of the titles of their most recent album, human. He also co-wrote these four songs: Run, Better Days, Take Care of You and Wild Life.

He also collaborates with Gwen Stefani, Kygo, Madison Beer and Switchfoot.