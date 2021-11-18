From outcast to interlocutor: Lukashenko is now negotiating with Merkel and the EU

From the extraordinary summit of European leaders convened in a hurry in August 2020, in the midst of protests in Minsk for the re-election of Lukashenko with a human tide in the square to denounce electoral fraud and repression, to the migrant chaos of recent days on the external border of the EU in Poland and Lithuania. Before, Lukashenko was the ‘outcast’ with whom no European leader spoke, treated like Putin’s friend with whom one did not dialogue: if he caused damage, Angela Merkel would pick up the phone from Berlin and call Moscow. Lukashenko was the object of the European sanctions, decided in a jiffy in August last year and reinforced by the Foreign Affairs Council last Monday. Now, on the other hand, obtorto collo, the Belarusian leader has become an interlocutor of the Union, specifically of the leader who is most active in European mediations, albeit out of political life: Chancellor Merkel. With him, the EU had to overcome the ‘red line’ that still separates it from the Taliban in Afghanistan: there too the problem arises of having to deal with it to ensure that humanitarian aid is successful, without however transforming the government of Kabul in a stable interlocutor. How you do it?

The risk is around the corner. The slip is dictated by the state of necessity, which every autocrat seems to be able to create to the detriment of the EU. The decision to ‘shoot’ migrants on the border with Poland above all, after having collected them in Minsk with a painstaking work of trips organized by the countries of the Middle East, has allowed Lukashenko to win a place at the table in the negotiations with the EU, for the intermediary of Merkel who also spoke yesterday on the phone with him to try to resolve the crisis.

In the space of a week, practically since the crisis erupted, the chancellor and the leader of Minsk have spoken several times. And, as proof of how unprecedented and in some ways extraordinary the circumstance is in relations between the EU and Minsk, there is the fact that Merkel has tried in every possible way to avoid direct dialogue with Lukashenko. First she turned to Putin, as has always been done on the European side to regulate relations with Belarus. But the head of the Kremlin from the very beginning advised to speak directly with Minsk. An embarrassing step for the Union, which Merkel in the end had to take: it is the price to pay to try to free the migrants trapped at the border from the grip of the cold, repatriate them, try to build the conditions so that this will not happen again.

Here, but Lukashenko got what he wanted: it will also be through Putin’s usual intermediary, but now he is the interlocutor for the management of the crisis that he himself has caused. It is not a political recognition, underline from Brussels and Berlin, attentive to the form, given that the substance speaks for itself and has already provoked the reaction of the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who accuses Merkel of semi-connivance with the enemy. “In this crisis, no decision can be made over our heads”, denounced the leader of the PIS this morning, raising suspicions about the contacts between the chancellor and Lukashenko. Berlin “should suspend the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia”, adds Morawiecki.

The point is that now in Brussels they are forced to ‘defend themselves’ from the claims that the authorities make in Minsk, where they now speak of ongoing ‘negotiations’ with the European Union. “Only technical discussions”, the Commission specifies, underlining that it is a question of managing the repatriation of migrants with the help of UN agencies, in particular the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for migrants (IOM). “There is nothing else on the table – they reiterate from Palazzo Berlaymont – and nothing has changed on the sanctions”. Of course, only that the list of Belarusian personalities and entities that will be subjected to the sanctions decided last Monday by the EU Council of Foreign Ministers has yet to be compiled. “The final agreement between the states is missing,” says a spokesman for the Commission.

Hence the suspicion, not only in Poland but also in Lithuania, that that list may be the subject of negotiations between Merkel and Lukashenko. For now it is only a suspicion, which however agitates European diplomacy, especially between the states of the former Soviet Union and Berlin. All of this naturally slams into Brussels, where the media in Eastern Europe are wondering about when, where and who gave the German Chancellor a mandate to deal with Lukashenko. “The contacts between the Commission and the Member States are constant”, they respond not without a hint of embarrassment at the Berlaymont Building.

For now, the ‘dialogue’ with Lukashenko has managed to produce the first repatriations (today the first flights to Baghdad) and also the setting up by the Belarusian authorities of centers to host migrants, finally covered for a couple of nights. But what has happened is the demonstration that in front of those who do not scruple to use every means to impose themselves, in front of those who even go so far as to use people as weapons towards the goal, the European Union with its liberal democracies is naked , forced to bow to the dialogue with the ‘enemy’, faithful to the reasons of diplomacy, the only possible way even if it does not immediately pay in the balance of power.