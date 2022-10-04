from Palermo to Aosta via the protest sit-ins

The protest in Iran for the death of Masha Amini, the 22-year-old beaten by the agents of the ‘moral police’ who had arrested her for not wearing the veil correctly, ignites. After the girl’s death, thousands of people, women and men, are demonstrating in Iran to claim their rights.

The repression of the authorities is very harsh, but the protest does not stop. Amnesty International writes this in a note, in which the calendar of over ten appointments is given “in the streets to show all our solidarity with those who no longer want to remain silent”. The Italian protest will also touch Palermo. The first appointment will be today in Aosta at 6.30 pm in Piazza Chanoux. Then, tomorrow 5 October, sit-in in Rome in Piazza del Campidoglio from 5.30 pm. At the same time they will meet in Cagliari in Room 5 of the University of Cagliari, in viale Sant’Ignazio. At 19.30 in Brescia the appointment is in Largo Formentone. On 6 October the sit-in instead is at 5 pm in Viareggio at Belvedere delle Maschere, on 7 October in Palermo at 19 in piazza Politeama, while on 8 October at 10.30 in Naples in piazza Dante, at 16 in Formia, in piazza della Vittoria, at 16.30 in Pisa in piazza XX Settembre, and in Caserta at 18 in via Laviano, 65. October appointments in Trinità (Cn) at 10 in piazza Umberto I, in Bisceglie, at 11.30 in largo San Francesco, and finally in Lecce at 17 in piazza Sant’Oronzo.

Masha Amini was arrested on 13 September in Tehran for wearing “inappropriate clothes”. The moral police, a unit responsible for enforcing the code for women, arrested her. The family and the media report that as a result of the beatings, the girl ended up in a coma three days later and that she would die in the hospital. The chief of the Tehran police instead spoke of “an unfortunate accident”, adding that the girl had died of a heart attack. On social media, videos of Iranian women cutting their hair and in some cases even burning hijabs are spreading, a symbolic protest against the fact that the young woman – on vacation with her family in Tehran from a province in the north west of the country – was stopped from one of the “morality” patrols because a lock of hair escaped from her veil.