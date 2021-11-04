World

from palm oil to broccoli, food prices in October were the highest in the last 10 years

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization recorded an increase for the third consecutive month


The FAO price index averaged 133.2 points in October, up 3% from September.

The United Nations agency has linked the peak to the increase in prices of cereals and vegetable oils: only thePalm oil is up 9.6% this month.

The reduced harvests of large exporters such as Canada, Russia and the United States have helped to drive up the prices of grain 5%.

In the US, the increase reached peaks of over 5% for food products with a head of lettuce which comes in at $ 2.99 and a half kilo of broccoli for $ 4.99.

More expensive food contributes to political discontent around the world, especially in countries where much of the population lives near the edge of hunger. The former government of Sudan, just disbanded during a military coup, has declared a state of emergency in several regions after protests over rising food prices.

