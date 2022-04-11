From palpitations to hearing loss: here are the symptoms of long Covid

The list of symptoms that could be linked to an infention is lengthened SARS-CoV-2 and its variants Delta, Xe and now also Xj. The communication comes from the NHS, that is the national health system of the United Kingdom, which already last week had identified 9 symptoms: shortness of breath, fatigue, generalized pain, headache, sore throat, stuffy nose, loss of appetite, diarrhea. and feeling of general malaise.

The latest studies reported by the NHS

In the last few hours, the NHS has added 6 other symptoms that would be linked toinfection caused by the virus, ranging from hearing loss to heart palpitations. In short, two years later, the pathogen, its variants, and its effects are still being examined. However, it is worth remembering that we are talking about symptoms that are mostly mild, and which do not differentiate from infections caused by other pathogens. The same British NHS states that the symptoms are now similar to those of other diseases, such as colds or flu.

Covid, 6 other symptoms identified

Returning to the last 6 symptoms identified, the experts say that these are effects attributable to the so-called “long-Covid”. The first to be reported is the temporary hearing loss. As demonstrated last year by researchers at Stanford University, the Omicron variant is capable of causing ear problems, including pain, numbness, and even temporary hearing loss. A situation that, the experts specify, can last for a certain period of time even after the recovery from Covid.

Following this, another symptom that has been reported by the British health authorities is the presence of palpitationsfound in some patients. Some people said they felt their hearts beat faster, and that this condition lasted after they recovered.

Also there hair lossIncredible as it may be, it would be a symptom linked to Sars-Cov-2, and for experts it would show up a few months after contracting the infection. This would happen because the hair follicles are overstimulated during the time our body is fighting the virus. Generally, the researchers explain, this problem tends to improve over the months.

There is also a phenomenon referred to as “Covid toe”: the ends of the feet have protuberances, similar to blisters, which appear to have a correlation with the virus. Young people and children would be most affected, but this is not a worrying condition: the symptoms, ranging from soreness to itching, tend to disappear within a few weeks or months.

Among the 6 symptoms identified there is also a disorder at vocal cords. In fact, some studies have shown that there is a correlation between Covid and mobility of the vocal cords, so much so that some patients have found changes in their voice. Paralysis caused by damage to the peripheral nerves or an injury to the vagus nerve is hypothesized.

Finally, in the elderly, a form of was also found mental confusion, with possible hallucination or paranoia phenomena. This too, according to experts, can be considered as a form of long-Covid.