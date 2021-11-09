From Parma one of the best McDonald’s directors in the world

Stefano d’Atri, Director of McDonald’s in Parma, located in via Emilia Ovest, was awarded the Ray Kroc Award 2022 as the best director of a McDonald’s restaurant in the world. A recognition that receives only 1% of Store Managers globally. Stefano will also have the opportunity to attend the awards ceremony to be held in Florida, Orlando during the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention next April.

Stefano was born in Cosenza in 1985, graduated in Materials Science (physics) in 2008 and moved to Parma. There, in the same year, he was hired in McDonald’s at the Parma s. Leonardo, of which he becomes Manager only two years later. In the following 9 years Stefano consolidated his career, becoming in 2018 Director of the Vignola store and in 2019 Director in Parma Ovest. Thanks to the passion and tenacity that distinguish him, Stefano has led his premises to win the Best Restaurant award, both in 2017 and in 2019 and with this year’s Ray Kroc Award he is reconfirmed as a very important resource for the company.

The Ray Kroc Award, dedicated to the founder of McDonald’s, is the international award that is awarded each year to the best directors of the over 38,000 restaurants in the world that have achieved excellent results and that, at the same time, fully represent the values ​​of McDonald’s culture. The 380 directors have been chosen in 74 markets by McDonald’s franchisees and management, who have thus rewarded them for their work, their dedication and commitment to the company and its customers.

“I thank McDonald’s for believing in me, I am proud and happy of this recognition, which I share with the whole team that has supported me in the journey up to now – declares Stefano d’Atri – Having obtained the prestigious Ray Kroc Award only increases my commitment and my ambition, because this award is certainly not a point of arrival, but a confirmation of the right path taken. ».

The initiative is a confirmation of the attention that McDonald’s, with 25,000 employees and over 615 restaurants in Italy, dedicates to its employees. In the McDonald’s system, merit, equal opportunities and professional growth are fundamental pillars. Through training anyone can get to cover roles of responsibility at national and international level, just think that 50% of the head office staff started their journey inside a restaurant.