from Pastore to Baldini the bittersweet memory of Zamparini

Many messages have arrived in recent hours in memory of Maurizio Zamparini, who passed away this morning at the age of 80. Social media have filled up and continue to gradually fill up with posts of condolence from fans, enthusiasts and professionals to which are added the memories of all those who in the world of football have shared the professional paths with the Friulian entrepreneur.

The condolences of Palermo

The messages of condolence came from many professional clubs, adding to those written in the morning by the two clubs that Zamparini owned, namely Palermo and Venezia.

FC Palermo, which inherited the football tradition of the city from the club that belonged to Zamparini, recalled the former patron in an official note: “The president Dario Mirri, the managing director Rinaldo Sagramola and the whole Palermo family FC – we read – join the pain for the death of Maurizio Zamparini, the most successful president in rosanero history, forever in the heart of every fan. ‘A serious loss that those who love our colors can only soothe with the everlasting memory of indelible moments and the wonderful years that every fan has experienced. From the historic promotion in Serie A to the final of the Italian Cup. Zamparini forever with us’ declared President Mirri ”. Palermo will take the field tomorrow afternoon in the derby against Messina with mourning on his arm.

The memory of the players and managers

To remember the former patron of Palermo there were great names in rosanero history such as Balzaretti, Ilicic and Pastore. Particularly heartfelt was the memory expressed by the Argentine playmaker, in a post on Instagram: “A very sad day for me – we read – one of the first people who believed in me left. Thanks for everything Zamparini, in the two years you lived in Palermo you were more than my president, you treated me like a son, always helping me. I will never forget you. The grief was also joined by protagonists of the first era such as Antonio Filippini and Brienza, passing through the world champions Grosso, Zaccardo and Barone and the former captains Sorrentino and Nestorovski as well as players present in the last years of his management such as Bolzoni, Rispoli, Murawski, Morganella, Lazaar and Traijkovski. There are many rosanero players who until now have paid tribute to the memory of Zamparini through the their social accounts. A number that will increase especially considering that the news was spread while in the American continent, where there are several former players of Palermo, it was still night. Among these Paulo Dybala dedicated a post to Zamparini on his Instagram profile: “You were the first to believe in me – it reads I arrived in Italy as a child and with your family you welcomed me as if it were my home. President , you opened the doors to a beautiful city where I met many beautiful people and where I had many great friends. You gave me the opportunity to continue my career where I wanted, always with the utmost respect and always thinking about my good . For this and for many other things I will always be grateful to you, I will never forget you President. Thank you very much, for everything. Your Picciriddu “

Words of condolence also from the part who worked with him in the experience in Palermo. Rino Foschi’s is particularly heartfelt: “A brother is dead – he said in an interview with LaPresse – This is what he was for me. Zamparini taught me a lot, the two of us were one. After the death of his son he let himself go, little by little. It was too painful a loss, he didn’t hold up ”. Salernitana sports director Walter Sabatini, manager of Palermo from 2008 to 2010, also recalled the president through the web pages of his team: “It was a President who introduced a new way of playing football and thinking about it, without limits, accepting the challenges of international football in a small team like Palermo that reasoned and behaved like a big one “.

The homage of Delio Rossi and Iachini

Even the former coaches, with whom he has always had a conflictual relationship that has become a proverbial and identifying trait, paid tribute to the memory of Zamparini. Delio Rossi, Rosanero coach both in the most exciting two-year period and, subsequently, a few before the failure reminded him of this to Adkronos: “I will always remember him as a lover of football. His companies were important but Palermo always came first. The ball was the thing that gave him the most satisfaction. He was a determined person even if a bit stubborn at times. It happened to me several times to have clashes with him, very often we thought the opposite way. But he was also able after a few hours to call you and admit he was wrong. Not always, but it has happened several times. “Beppe Iachini, his former footballer and coach also in Venice also remembered this:” First as a player and then as a coach, it was he who strongly believed in my qualities as a coach. a lot of satisfaction. I had the pleasure of knowing him well, he was very competent on the technical aspects of football and he was always very generous with everyone. On a human level he was a great person to me. He was eternally in love with football and the ball, this aspect he united us and we always understood each other immediately, there was a beautiful and human understanding. He left me great teachings, I will always remember him and always carry him in my heart “.

The memory of the Serie A League and the FIGC

The Serie A and B clubs have remembered the Friulian entrepreneur in their official pages with posts and messages of condolence. Among these also Venezia, owned by Zamparini until 2002 before moving to Palermo, wanted to remember its former president, who had brought him to Serie A twice in 1998 and 2001: “Venezia FC is gathering around to the Zamparini family – the statement reads – for the death of dear Maurizio, former president of the lagoon club. In 15 years of presidency, Maurizio Zamparini wrote indelible pages of the company’s history, leading the orange-green team to win two historic promotions in Serie A under the guidance of Walter Novellino and Cesare Prandelli. Goodbye, president ”.

Even the football institutions of the country wanted to pay homage to the memory of Maurizio Zamparini. Lega Serie A shared a post: “Maurizio Zamparini, a football man whose name will remain forever linked to our league, has left us. Lega Serie A expresses its condolences to the family ”. The federation also recalled the former president of Palermo: “The FIGC and president Gabriele Gravina – reads the press release – join in the condolences of the family members of Maurizio Zamparini, former president of Palermo and Venice who passed away in the night at the age of 80 years “.

Baldini: “He made the history of Palermo, as president he hurt me”

The current Palermo coach Silvio Baldini also spoke of the disappearance of the former rosanero patron. The coach from Massa had arrived in the city in 2003, brought by Zamparini who had chosen him to lead the team towards promotion: despite the good results, the relationship between the two reached a conflict that culminated with the exemption in January: “Zamparini fa part of the history of Palermo, he made football known as the real one, what counts. We always regret when a person has to leave. We want to win this match to be able to dedicate it to his memory. “

To a specific question about his personal memory, the Palermo coach replied: “I’m not someone who turns a lot of words and says the usual things when a person disappears. Unfortunately, as president he hurt me a lot and made me feel bad. This does not mean anything, I am a Christian and I have already forgiven him even before he died. Time heals the wounds but I don’t have good things to tell. The only nice thing I can say is that he introduced me to Palermo ”.