From Pemex offices, Baker Hughes oil company rules out conflict of interest for Houston house

Director of Baker Hughes for Mexico and Latin America, Bob Perezassured that after reviewing the contracts they have with Pemex they found “no conflict of interest, nothing irregular.”

They were signed, he added at a press conference at the facilities of Petróleos Mexicanos and accompanied by the director of the oil company, Octavio Romero Oropezafully in accordance with Mexican law.

He explained that Keith Schilling was an employee of the Baker Hughes firm, but left the company in December 2019.

During his tenure at the company, he said, Schilling worked in the North America group, and Mexico is not part of the region assigned to this group.

Jose Ramon Lopez Beltranson of AMLO spread a message of Jenaro Villamilwhich says: “the alleged case of #ConflictOfInterest in the case of the #CasaDeHouston was dropped. The vice president for AL of Baker Hughes, Bob Pérez, pointed out that after the internal audit “we did not find any conflict of interest, nothing irregular” , accompanied by a video:

#LAST MINUTE They dropped the alleged case of #Interest conflict in the case of the #HoustonHouse. The vice president for AL of Baker Hughes, Bob Pérez, pointed out that after the internal audit “we did not find any conflict of interest, nothing irregular” pic.twitter.com/OtJuZRYSXq – Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil) February 22, 2022

More information in a moment….

ml