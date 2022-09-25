Entertainment

From Penélope Cruz to Zendaya, the “doll hair” style is perfect for this fall

September is a month of events and red carpets, which means the trend radar is firing on all cylinders. And it seems that, for this fall, we have a winning style when it comes to hair: the so-called doll hair.

The concept doll hair brings to our memory the hairstyles that the dolls of our childhood wore, such as Barbies, Nancys or porcelain dolls. Thus, this style takes up a classic beauty that is updated to adapt to our times: boyish but sophisticated, simple but very flattering, with a point naive but powerful.

“At first sight, It might seem that the doll hair style is reserved for the youngest, but nothing is further from the truth. Its versatility and the way in which it manages to highlight the features of the face through the different volumes give it a great rejuvenating effect”Explain Maria Jose Llatadirector of Hairdresser Llata ​​Carrera, in Santa Cruz de Bezana (Cantabria). With her we analyze the looks of four celebrities who confirm that the doll hair is always a hit.

Penélope Cruz: a Barbie of flesh and blood

The Spanish actress has been one of the protagonists of the San Sebastian Festivalwhich is celebrated these days, upon receiving the National Film Award 2022. For the occasion, Penélope wore a high semi-updo with a ponytail and volume in the front area.

As Mª José Llata ​​explains, “With this hairstyle, the face is clear and slightly reaffirmed, thanks to the high position of the ponytail. The higher volume also raises the focus of attention and achieves an anti-gravity effect. It is a hairstyle that gives off naturalness, but at the same time it is very elegant. Penélope combines it perfectly with a tweed two-piece signed by chanell in pastel pink and a delicate makeup also in pink tones. The detail of the earrings puts the finishing touch to the total look”.

To recreate this look, try shaping the hair with a brush and blow dryer, making sure the top part is a bit hollow. Use a lock of hair to wrap the ponytail and the result will be perfect.

Ángela Molina: ode to eternal youth

The also Spanish Angela Molina dazzled on the red carpet venice festival with a sweet and jovial style, matching his always wonderful smile. At 66 years old, she is the best example that the doll hair there is no age limit and that attitude marks everything.

“Angela needs very little to be great, as she has shown once again. In Venice she chose to wear her very long loose hair, with a slightly wavy natural finish. The key to her hairstyle is in her striking headband, which pulls all of her hair back. Accessories are still a must this season and it’s lucky, because they manage to sublimate any style in the simplest way. The gray hair, far from being out of tune, adds a multi-tone hue that blends perfectly with the blue of the headband”, explains the trend expert. the dress of Miu miu that Ángela chose, with a pastel plaid print and puffed sleeves, configures the perfect total look for the doll hair.

Zendaya: the most sophisticated version

We now cross the pond and look at the look that the American wore Zendaya at the gala of 2022 Emmy Awardswhere she received the statuette for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the hit series euphoria. Without a doubt, Zendaya also triumphed on the red carpet with her black satin dress with a sweetheart neckline, from the firm valentine.

As for the hair, everyone fell in love with a mane full of volume, clearly inspired by Old Hollywood. The headband, matching the fabric of her dress, adds a more innocent and childish air, appealing to the purest beauty and free of filters. In addition, this accessory manages to emphasize the transition between the two textures: polished in the frontal area and with extra volume in the rest of the hair. The finish is very striking but balanced”point Maria Jose Llata. To achieve this result it is important to have a good amount of hair, something that can be achieved using extensions. A gloss spray should also not be missing to give the final touch.

Sabrina Carpenter: a radiant base

The style doll hair It can be easily incorporated into everyday life, if a suitable hair base is worked on, which takes us back to the most tender years of our childhood. It is the case of the singer sabrina carpenterwhose long blonde hair resembles that of the classic dolls. “Blonde tones are the most appropriate to soften the features and bring a lot of light to the face. In her case, it is a light but very natural blonde, with different heights to add movement and depth to her long hair. The long and parted fringe in the middle is the ideal accessory to emphasize the result we are looking for and, without a doubt, it will be one of the great trends for this fall. The secret of this spectacular hair is to take good care of it so that it looks this healthy”the expert tells us.

for the gala of MTV VMAs 2022Sabrina wore a sequined dress with floral decoration and different openings, and a black satin headband. One more sample of all the possibilities that this trend offers us to succeed in the new season.

