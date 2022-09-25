From Penélope Cruz to Zendaya, the “doll hair” style is perfect for this fall

September is a month of events and red carpets, which means the trend radar is firing on all cylinders. And it seems that, for this fall, we have a winning style when it comes to hair: the so-called doll hair.

The concept doll hair brings to our memory the hairstyles that the dolls of our childhood wore, such as Barbies, Nancys or porcelain dolls. Thus, this style takes up a classic beauty that is updated to adapt to our times: boyish but sophisticated, simple but very flattering, with a point naive but powerful.

“At first sight, It might seem that the doll hair style is reserved for the youngest, but nothing is further from the truth. Its versatility and the way in which it manages to highlight the features of the face through the different volumes give it a great rejuvenating effect”Explain Maria Jose Llatadirector of Hairdresser Llata ​​Carrera, in Santa Cruz de Bezana (Cantabria). With her we analyze the looks of four celebrities who confirm that the doll hair is always a hit.

Penélope Cruz: a Barbie of flesh and blood