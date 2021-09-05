FROM PETAL CHAIR TO WALLPAPERS IF FASHION IS DESIGN – Economy

The elegant leather seat that Louis Vuitton presents at the Fuorisalone is called the ‘Petal Chair’ as well as the Merengue pouf inspired by the whirlwinds of meringues and very colorful. The collection of Riflessi con Falconeri (a brand of the Calzedonia Group cashmere) is sophisticated, presenting the novelty in the boutique in via Montenapoleone. All research from Stone Island (now the Moncler Group), with project number 5 for Copper Nanotechnology On Raso in the showroom in via Savona. Lisa Corti, designer of Florentine roots, launches ‘Home & Garnment’ in collaboration with Laboratorio Paravicini. At the Salotto in Milan the stylist Simone Guidarelli proposes a green journey in the fashionable rooms of Corso Venezia 7, with desirable wallpapers and armchairs and cushions made with the Emilian Officinarkitettura and the Tuscan Matrix International.

Cuoio di Toscana arrives at Design Week with the ‘Love’ console together with Fabio Novembre and Driade. The C&C home textile collection in via Brera 7 is called ‘Eolie’ with Gil Castellini Curiel present with his uncle Emanuele Castellini. From Omnia Profumi olfactory experience with Michele Pertini at the Antico Tram in Milan. Gianluigi Ricuperati and Hnas Ulrich Obrist for Aspesi propose ‘The Library of Ever’, with set design by Patricia Urquiola, in the shop in via San Pietro all’Orto. Italy Regenesi transforms waste into eco-accessories with a series of architects and artists including Denis Santachiara and Michela Gattermayer. Finally Lanerossi brings the Triennale pattern, a re-edition of the Marzotto velvet plaids to Opera Contemporary in via Manzoni.









Eva Desiderio