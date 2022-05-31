From “Physical” to the Dakota Johnson tape: all the Apple TV + premieres in June

Rose Byrne stars in the black comedy series and will return to her role as Sheila in the new episodes. (Apple TVPlus)

The catalog of AppleTV+ for the month of June is full of surprises for fans of the world of series and movies. The long-awaited sequel arrives Physical, the dramatic comedy about the world of fitness in the 80s and female self-discovery; as well as the new film by the actress dakota johnson, Cha Cha Real Smoothdirected by and also starring Cooper Raiff. Check here the complete calendar of the next releases on the platform .

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Physical – 3 of June

rose byrne She returns in season two to play Sheila Rubin, a woman who made her way into the world of aerobics and dabbled in launching exercise videos. Despite the success of her first VHS, she will encounter new obstacles in her path and growing competition in the city, as she attempts to build her own fitness empire. The series is the brainchild of Annie Weisman, who is also credited as a writer and executive producer. The first episode will be released .

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) has joined the main cast in this long-awaited sequel. (Apple TVPlus)

For All Mankind – June 10th

In this third season, the series presents us with an alternate reality that lands in a new decade, exactly at the beginning of the 90s. A time when humanity was looking to move towards another planetary frontier: Mars. The space race focused on the Red Planet leads to tensions between the US, the Soviet Union and an unexpected competitor who will have to prove his worth. Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña Y Wrenn Schmidt make up the cast. The first episode will be available .

The sci-fi drama will set its third installment in the 1990s. (Apple TV Plus)

Cha Cha Real Smooth – June 17

The new of dakota johnson in the cinema will be a film directed by and starring Cooper Raiff. The story follows Andrew, a 22-year-old fresh out of college who feels he has no direction for future success, so he looks for an eccentric job in his native New Jersey. He is a specialist in being the life of the party, and uses this gift to become a motivator at Bat Mitzvahs for his brother’s classmates, but everything changes when he meets the mother of a teenage girl with autism. . In addition to Johnson and Raiff, they act Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, Vanessa Burghardt Y Evan Assant.

Watch the trailer for “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” the comedy-drama with Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff. (Apple TVPlus)

home – June 17

The groundbreaking docuseries focused on architectural design is getting a second season showing how imaginations made brilliant structures possible by visionaries in the Netherlands, South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, Iceland and more. Each of the owners reveals the intention and unique vision of each of these houses that have left an impact on the architecture. All the chapters can be seen from that date .

Unimaginable houses in the Netherlands, South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, Iceland and more places in the world are exposed in this documentary production. (Apple TVPlus)

loot – June 24

actress and comedian Maya Rudolf stars in and produces this workplace comedy about a billionaire who has a dream life until she finds out her husband is cheating on her. As her image crumbles publicly, she discovers that she has a charitable foundation and, apparently, her situation generates a lot of bad press. Thus, this woman embarks on a journey of self-discovery when she realizes the importance of giving back to others. Michaela Jaé, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon Y Joel Kim Booster They complete the cast. The first three episodes will be released .

“Loot” is a new workplace comedy starring Maya Rudolph. (Apple TVPlus)

Carpool Karaoke – Every Friday in June

Car trip with the best song lists of famous artists? Discover to Simu Liu Y Jessica Henwick; Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario Y sydney sweeney (actors of The White Lotus); the singers Anitta Y Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel Y Jonathan Scott, who are a couple and met on this show; and more famous faces this season. It will be one premiere per week and additional chapters will be released later this year. .

Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney participated in this new season of “Carpool Karaoke”. (Apple TVPlus)

KEEP READING:

First week of June: premiere series and movies in streaming

Alone with Marina de Tavira and more actors from the intriguing bilingual series now and then

Physical: Rose Byrne hits the groove again in season two trailer