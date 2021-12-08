From Pioli’s regrets to the players’ desire for redemption: now everything about the Scudetto

The beautiful victory in Madrid had kept Milan’s hopes of qualifying for the first knockout round of the Champions League alive, but unfortunately last night’s defeat at San Siro against Liverpool sanctioned the elimination of the Rossoneri from the top European club competition. With the fourth place in group B, the Devil cannot even console himself with a place in the Europa League, so his adventure in Europe, for this season, is over.

REGRETS – After the defeat against the Reds, Stefano Pioli analyzed his team’s path in the Champions League as follows: “We have some regrets. Because in my opinion we deserved something more at home with Atletico and Porto, but in our path we are facing these difficulties. . The important thing is that we are able to certify our growth: we have seen what kind of opponents there are, what quality is required. There is disappointment, our goal was to stay in Europe “the words of the AC Milan manager reported this morning. from Tuttosport.

SCUDETTO OBJECTIVE – At the Rossoneri’s home, the elimination from Europe is therefore not seen as a failure, as Alessandro Florenzi’s statements last night testify: “We got to play it all in the last game. If you go and see our defeats, they have never been wide, but with a goal difference. This makes the Champions League a matter of details: you pay for them at a great price, even if in my opinion we were on par with a great team. Now we have to do our best to achieve our goals and relive these emotions next year “. Now the goal becomes the championship, according to Sandro Tonali: “We have to grow, this experience will remain with us, something more could be done, but now we have to think about a single goal”.