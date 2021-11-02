Sports

From Poland they destroy the Legia Warsaw: “Like a mortuary”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

On Thursday evening Napoli will face Legia Warsaw in the fourth round of Serie A. Luciano Spalletti’s blues are called to win in order to jump to first place in the standings and project themselves towards the round of 16. The Polish club is not having a good time, especially in the league and the first, very strong criticisms of the club are starting.

Legia Warsaw
Legia Warsaw

Borek: “Legia Warsaw as a mortuary”

The Polish journalist Mateusz Borek, to the microphones of Moc Futbolu on Kanale Sportowym, spoke of the tragic moment of Legia Warsaw, next opponent of the Naples.

“They look like a mortuary. There are several problems that have affected the present. The club, after several years of absence from the cups, was in a very difficult financial situation. Who bought the Legia? Or players who are not wanted by others or released. At the beginning of the year they had only 7 players to prepare for the season. In an instant you need 20-22 high-level players to compete effectively in European cups and in the league. Many of those in the squad are not made for the professional football “.


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

MotoGP, Marc Marquez misses the Algarve GP due to a concussion

18 hours ago

Juventus Women, Napoli Women attacks: the harsh statement

2 days ago

Juventus, Ihattaren would be thinking about farewell to football

19 hours ago

OFFICIAL Koulibaly disqualified for one round. Salernitana fined: the reason

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button