From Poland they destroy the Legia Warsaw: “Like a mortuary”

On Thursday evening Napoli will face Legia Warsaw in the fourth round of Serie A. Luciano Spalletti’s blues are called to win in order to jump to first place in the standings and project themselves towards the round of 16. The Polish club is not having a good time, especially in the league and the first, very strong criticisms of the club are starting.

Legia Warsaw

Borek: “Legia Warsaw as a mortuary”

The Polish journalist Mateusz Borek, to the microphones of Moc Futbolu on Kanale Sportowym, spoke of the tragic moment of Legia Warsaw, next opponent of the Naples.

“They look like a mortuary. There are several problems that have affected the present. The club, after several years of absence from the cups, was in a very difficult financial situation. Who bought the Legia? Or players who are not wanted by others or released. At the beginning of the year they had only 7 players to prepare for the season. In an instant you need 20-22 high-level players to compete effectively in European cups and in the league. Many of those in the squad are not made for the professional football “.



