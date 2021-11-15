From Portugal to Sweden, Italy’s possible opponents in the world play-off

France, Belgium, England, Germany, Denmark, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, Brazil, Switzerland and Qatar (host country) are the national teams already qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

In Europe, 13 teams qualify: the 10 group winners (only the question remains to be resolved in Group D, between the Netherlands, Norway and Turkey) plus 3 teams that will pass from the play-offs in March 2022, where the 10 best runners-up and the 2 best fished out according to the Nations League ranking.

Among the 12 teams that will play for access to the World Cup through the playoffs is theItaly, finished second in her group. Here are all the national teams that will be engaged in March, in a double round consisting of semi-final and final. The pairings will be drawn on November 26, the Azzurri are in the seed box.

The twelve teams will be divided into three groups of four, consisting of two seeded teams and two second-tier teams. Each second-tier team will play a first match (the semi-final) at the home of the seeded team. The winners of the first round will give life to three finals (drawn field). The winner of each challenge will go to the World Cup.

Group A: there is Ronaldo’s Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal was unable to win the missing point after the draw against Ireland (0-0). He lost the direct match with Serbia in the 90th minute, who could only win by being penalized by the goal difference.

Standings: Serbia 20, Portugal 17, Ireland and Luxembourg 9, Azerbaijan 1.

Group B: Sweden and the nightmare of 2018

Spain would have needed a draw in Sevilla against Sweden but the Red Furies, despite suffering, did even better by winning the direct match with a goal from Morata. Swedes in the play-offs, and the specter of elimination of 2018 reappears.

Ranking: Spain 19, Sweden 15, Greece 10, Georgia 7, Kosovo 5.

Group C: Italy in the play-offs after the draw in Northern Ireland

Switzerland wins Group C, which ended with a 4-0 home victory over Bulgaria. To decide the duel with Italy it was not even necessary to resort to goal difference, because in Northern Ireland the Italian national team stopped at 0-0.

Standings: Switzerland 18, Italy 16, Northern Ireland 9, Bulgaria 8, Lithuania 3.

Group D: One between Finland and Ukraine

France qualified thanks to an 8-0 victory over Kazakhstan. Play for second place: Tuesday, November 16, Bosnia-Ukraine and Finland-France. Ukraine (9 goals scored, 8 conceded) must win and hope that Finland (10 goals scored, 8 conceded) won’t win. In the event of a tie in goal difference, Ukraine has the head-to-head advantage.

Standings: France 15, Finland 11, Ukraine 9, Bosnia 7, Kazakhstan 3.

Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0: Azzurri still forced to play-offs to go to the World Cup by our correspondent Enrico Currò November 15, 2021





Group E: One point is enough for Wales

By beating Estonia, Belgium qualified. Wales v Belgium and Czech Republic v Estonia will be played on Tuesday 16 November. Equal is enough for Wales. In case of a tie, the goal difference decides, then the number of goals scored (Wales have 13 goals scored and 8 conceded, the Czech Republic 12 scored and 9 conceded). If that weren’t enough, Wales have the lead in the head to head.

Standings: Belgium 19, Wales 14, Czech Republic 11, Estonia 4, Belarus 3.

Group F: Scotland advance (and Austria, via Nations League)

All decided in this group, the only one that sees three teams still in the race: Denmark first and sure to fly to Qatar and Scotland for the play-offs where Austria also enters, as recovered from the Nations League.

Standings: Denmark 27, Scotland 23, Austria and Israel 16, Faroe 4, Moldova 1.

Group G: Netherlands, Norway or Turkey

The Netherlands had already qualified, before being reassembled in the last minutes by Montenegro (2-2). Now everything is postponed to November 16: Netherlands-Norway and Montenegro-Turkey. The Netherlands will just be equal: they will keep Norway behind and have a 14-goal advantage over Turkey, an unbridgeable difference. But in case of defeat, the Oranje even risk finishing third and out of everything for the second World Cup in a row. Turkey must win and hope that Norway beat Holland, but without scoring more goals than the Turks. At the moment between Turkey and Norway there is a goal difference in goal difference: in the event of a tie, Turkey would be ahead, having already scored 25 against Norway’s 15.

Ranking: Netherlands 20, Norway and Turkey 18, Montenegro 12, Latvia 6, Gibraltar 0.

Italy, Mancini: “We’ll go to the World Cup. And maybe we’ll win it too” November 15, 2021





Group H: Russia in the play-offs

The play-off in Split promotes Croatia to the World Cup, Russia defeated 1-0 and to the play-offs.

Ranking: Croatia 23, Russia 22, Slovakia and Slovenia 14, Malta and Cyprus 5.

Group I: Poland and the Lewandowski danger

The English goleada in San Marino (0-10), gained from the first minutes, extinguishes Poland’s feeble hopes of flying directly to Qatar. Robert Lewandowski’s team closes the group with a home defeat by Hungary (1-2).

Standings: England 26, Poland 20, Albania 18, Hungary 17, Andorra 6, San Marino 0.

Group J: North Macedonia, another chance

With Germany Already qualified who did not discount Armenia winning 4-1 in Yerevan, North Macedonia won the play-offs by winning 3-1 against Iceland. Nothing served Romania’s food in Liechtenstein.

Ranking: Germany 27, North Macedonia 18, Romania 17, Armenia 12, Iceland 9, Liechtenstein 1.