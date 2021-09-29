From Princess Anna to Meryl Streep, when her husband is “invisible” (to flashes)

The December 12, 1992, in a small church near Balmoral, Princess Anna she married in second marriage to the admiral Timothy Laurence: so, if at the wedding with Mark Phillips at Westminster Abbey they had witnessed approx one hundred million viewers fascinated by the first royal wedding of a son of Queen Elizabeth, they only participated in the second highly confidential celebration 30 guests.

A choice dictated by previous divorce, of course, but also in line with the character shy and reserved by Timothy: from the union he did not get noble titles and – while being a fundamental support for the wife – in the official occasions it is almost never seen. He made an exception for theANZAC Day, the commemoration of the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who died in the war, held every 25 April.

Next to the princess, wrapped in a splendid one purple coat, there was also him, blue overcoat and white shirt: the photographers have them immortalized together, like last Saturday at the funeral of Prince Philip. Even there, in the Chapel of San Giorgio, there were just 30 people, a choice dictated by anti-Covid rules: probably, however, a restricted ceremony was right what he wanted the Duke.

He too, like the admiral Laurence, he always tried to avoid the spotlight, discreetly supporting his wife, a planetary icon, for over 70 years. «It was my rock», the sovereign reminded him, who thanks to the help of consort went through complicated moments. On the other hand, Philip did not do it to see, but there was: a trait shared with many husbands of international stars.

The sculptor Don Gummer, for example, since 1978 alongside the actress Meryl Streep, so good at disappearing behind the characters she plays to keep at bay his privacy. Same goes for Julia Roberts, married for 18 years to the cameraman Daniel Moder, or for the chancellor Angela Merkel, chemic’s wifeo Joachim Sauer, which the German newspapers even call “the Phantom of the Opera“.

Husbands «invisible», Only to the flashes.

