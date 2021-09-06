From prison to virtual money Pennestrì creates Como bitcoin

The new Linkedin profile – the social network for professionals and for those who want to promote themselves in the world of work – of the son of Antonio Pennestrì, protagonist of the sensational tangentopoli in the Lariana room that filled the pockets of the former leaders of the Como Revenue Agency.

Cryptocurrencies

Pennestrì, at the end of August, after letting everyone know that he had undertaken a training and professional course on the blockchain, that is a technology that allows you to start investments but also payments using virtual currency, has in fact advertised the fact that he has created the first cryptocurrency Como the “ComoLake coin”.

Cryptocurrency – the most famous is bitcoin – is a virtual currency that has sparked debate in the legislative and judicial fields in recent years. Because cryptocurrencies – by their very definition – are literally “hidden currencies”, far from the official circuits but which still have a value. The anti-money laundering rules define them as follows: they are a “digital representation of value, not issued or guaranteed by a central bank or public authority, not necessarily linked to a legal tender currency, used as a means of exchange for the purchase of goods and services or for investment purposes and transferred, stored and negotiated electronically “.

The Linkedin profile

But looking at the Linkedin profile of Pennestrì, who suffered a three-year sentence because he was accused of having paid tax officials to allow the clients of his professional firm to defraud the tax authorities and not pay due taxes, we discover two more details. The first: the son of the former patron of Comense (the real mind of the round of bribes crushed by the Finance Police) has moved his professional interests across the border. In fact, the workplace is formally Magadino, a small Ticino town on Lake Maggiore. In addition, in the English version he defines himself as “accountant since year 2000” which can be translated as: “I have been an accountant since the year 2000”. Too bad that he is no longer an accountant, given his removal from the register. And in fact in the Italian version he omits this passage and writes: «I operate on the border between Italy (Como) and Switzerland (Canton Ticino). I have twenty years of experience in tax assistance, corporate law, due diligences, extraordinary transactions and succession planning “