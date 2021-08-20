From PSG token fans to Messi to dogecoin payments in the NBA, crypto invades sport

MILAN (Finanza.com)

The Dogecoin returns to warm investors with a jump of about 10% in the last 24 hours (+ 35% the 7-day balance). The cryptocurrency born as a joke in 2013 marks a earnings of 8,000% in the last year.

According to the billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks , dogecoin is the “strongest” cryptocurrency for payments. A statement that immediately aroused the applause of Elon Musk. “I’ve been saying this for some time,” replied Tesla’s number one, who with his repeated tweets has helped the cryptocurrency based on the Shiba Inu dog to enter the top ten of the major cryptocurrencies in recent months.

With their endorsements, Musk and Cuban have influenced the rise of the dogecoin which, however, make many investors skeptical about dogecoin turn up their noses due to the very high volatility of the crypto meme (down 70% from May record highs).

Last March Mark Cuban accepted dogecoin as a means of payment for items sold by the Dallas Mavericks. And this week, Cuban announced that his basketball team will be offering “special pricing” for dogecoin payments as part of the Mavericks summer sale.

Last April Cuban specified that Dogecoin “is just plain fun”. “But the strange part is that it has gone from being a joke to now becoming something that is becoming a digital currency.”

For his part, Musk, speaking at the ‘₿ Word of the Crypto Council for Innovation’ event, elaborated previously launched ideas to update dogecoin via ethereum at maximum transaction rates and lower transaction costs. “There may be some merit in combining something like ethereum and dogecoin,” Musk said.

Landing in the Premier for Shiba Inu: dogecoin on Watford’s shirts

Meanwhile, the dogecoin also broke into the Premier League. The Watford FC, fresh from promotion to the top flight of the richest football league in the world this year, will have its players wear a dogecoin logo for the 2021/22 season. Press rumors speak of a nearly $ 1 million sponsorship deal with gambling company Stake.com.

Watford is not new to deals related to the world of cryptocurrencies. In the 2019/20 Premier League season he sported a bitcoin logo on his shirts as part of a sponsorship deal with Sportsbet.io.

Cryptocurrencies in general are generally entering the sports world with the Aston Martin Formula 1 team sponsored by the Crypto.com platform, while soccer star Lionel Messi’s new contract with Paris Saint Germain also includes bonus a PSG ‘fan token’ (whose value has doubled following the engagement of the Argentine champion).

Market value of cryptocurrencies revises $ 2,000 billion

New weekend bullish momentum for Bitcoin – topping $ 48,000 – and other cryptocurrencies brought the entire cryptocurrency market back above $ 2 trillion on Saturday for the first time since mid-May according to CoinMarketCap data. The violent sell-off in June and July had sent bitcoin below $ 30,000 after hitting a record high of over $ 64,000 in April.