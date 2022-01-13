From quarantine to tampons, pressing to loosen the rules for asymptomatic positives

Listen to the audio version of the article

Simplify life for those who tested positive for Covid but are vaccinated and have no health problems: for the asymptomatic, isolation should be reduced to five days (now there are seven) and should be exempted from the tampon obligation to be able to return to the community . It is the request that the Regions will advance to Government with a reflection also on the criteria for detecting the pandemic: cases without symptoms should be excluded from the daily bulletin.

Instances that reflect the concern on the part of the governors for the possible change of color with a transition to orange and consequent restrictions for all. The question will be dealt with by the Cts with an opinion that should arrive on Friday 14 January.

“Do not count asymptomatic patients in hospitalizations”

Then there is the rethinking of the data on hospitalizations. Lombardy, a region that has the largest number of hospitalized with Covid in intensive care and in ordinary wards, has asked the Ministry of Health not to count “centaur patients”, i.e. hospitalized for other pathologies and then positive results, as hospitalizations due to coronavirus . This is to “give a more realistic and objective representation of the pressure on hospitals caused by Covid”. From Friday 13 January, the Region will again give the total number of positive hospitalized patients but “it will be able to distinguish within the” positive Covid hospitalizations “, which directly refer to a” Covid-dependent “disease (pneumonia and severe respiratory failure)” .

D’Amato (Lazio): mini-quarantine for positive asymptomatic patients

The councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, spoke of the easing of the measures: «I believe that we need to simplify the procedures for completely vaccinated asymptomatic patients: in this case the quarantine ends after 5 days. If the CTS took this line consequently it would not be useful to count the asymptomatic. We need to simplify ».

Vaia (Spallanzani): quarantine for 5 days for asymptomatic patients

A line also espoused by experts, such as the director of Spallanzani Francesco Vaia: «ICU admissions have decreased. If this trend, resulting from the third dose vaccination campaign, stabilizes, we need to meet the needs of citizens and streamline the isolation and quarantine procedures “.