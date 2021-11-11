From Quartararo to Bagnaia, MotoGP pays homage to Rossi: “An idol”. “No one will forget what he did” | News

‘Pecco’ at the press conference: “I have to thank him for all the work done with me and in general with the Academy”

“I have to thank him for all the work he did with me and in general with the Academy. I was lucky enough to be able to train with him. Today is a hard day, even if we know he had to arrive, no one will forget everything he did” . Francesco Bagnaia pays tribute to Valentino Rossi during the press conference ahead of the GP of the Valencian Community, the last of the 9-time World Champion. “There is a feeling of sadness, Vale is a legend of motorcycles. He inspired me, for me he was an idol as he was for many of us. We have to congratulate him on his incredible career,” said the cool. World Champion Fabio Quartararo.

“I want to finish in the best possible way, it’s great for me to have another chance after Portimao – he continued Quartararo – Here I was fast in 2019 and 2020, I want to finish in the best possible way. In qualifying I have always been strong in the season, it was a key to my world title ”. He wishes to continue his beautiful season finale Bagnaia: “I want to be competitive, I’ve never been here. This year I wish I could be fast, for the first time. Last year was a disaster for me, now I want to be competitive ”. For Petrucci instead, it’s time to say goodbye to MotoGP: “I come here to have fun and be able to do the last kilometers here in MotoGP in the best possible way. It was a good journey, ten years ago nobody knew me and I didn’t know any track. I did a lot road and I have had a lot of fun during all these years ”.

Instead ends the season as reigning champion of Joan Mir, who this year had some difficulties with his Suzuki. The Spaniard recalls: “In Valencia I had one of the best moments of my life, I want to see how the bike goes. I hope to be able to take advantage of this weekend, I want to find the right feeling by improving session after session, as has already happened in Portimao ”.