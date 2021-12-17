From queen of austerity to “spendthrift”. Here is the about-face of Rutte’s Holland

In the end, as in Agatha Christie’s masterpiece, none of the nine little frugal ones will remain. The champions of hard and pure austerity, the defenders of the holy grail of fiscal rules and budget orthodoxy are losing piece by piece. Not mere pawns on the chessboard on which the Stability Pact game will be played, but true standard bearers of the penalty, those who going sideways tripped their opponents with their debt out of control. Now Holland is giving up. Austerity «kapot», dead. A somersault for those who, in defiance of any principle of solidarity, had opposed the Recovery Fund; and, even worse, it pretended to put its nose into the accounts of the Southern countries when the pandemic, with its constantly updated cemetery accounts, had reached its peak.

Now, however, the mea culpa is being recited: the new government led by Mark Rutte, assures the Financial Times, promises an unprecedented increase in public spending. Cords of the open stock exchange, like any other spendthrift country of Club Med. “Over the last 10 years – recalls the FT – the Netherlands has been defined as the EU leader of the frugal who have opposed the more expansive budgets of the bloc and a system of sharing of fiscal risk in the Eurozone “. And, we add, the nation that most of all supported the then German Minister of Finance, Wolfgang Schaeuble, in the work of financial fury against a Greece already reduced to the limit.

But times change, and in Amsterdam they must have felt like orphans of the hard and pure Germany of the past, that of Angela Merkel capable of imposing, with Calvinist impetus, a balanced budget not only in her own home, but also in those of others. . Like a crutch hit by a kick, support on the German front has failed: the traffic light coalition headed by Olaf Scholz intends to restart the engine of Europe with the help of expansionist policies. Even the liberal Christian Lindner, once in charge of running the Ministry of Finance, has renounced the warlike intentions that had been the cornerstone of his electoral campaign. With Berlin no longer austere, the Dutch must have felt surrounded. From Italy, France and Spain who are pushing for a radical reform of the Stability Pact and asking for the scrapping of the parameter of 60% in the debt-to-GDP ratio; and by the ECB even more determined to keep monetary policy loose now that Jens Weidmann, head of the Bundesbank, has decided to step aside. Surrounded and alone. Even Austria has turned in the direction of greater public spending after forcing Sebastian Kurz to retire, under investigation for aiding corruption and appropriation of public funds. The resignation of the former enfant prodige from the office of Chancellor created an avalanche effect, dragging away the former holder of the Economy, Gernot Bluemel. At the time of the discussions on the EU Next Generation, he called for recourse to the ESM bailout fund and in November at Ecofin he said that Vienna is “opposed” to “further exceptions” in the rules on European public accounts. Another little frugal who has gone the way of Agatha Christie’s Indians.