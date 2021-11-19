From Raiola’s words to the background on Nedved: Juve never gave up Donnarumma | First page

They have been intense and important days for Gigio Donnarumma who, in addition to the disappointment accrued with Italy for the lack of direct qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has revived and ignited the debate on his summer choice to leave Milan on a free transfer to join the Paris Saint Germain, where, however, the forced coexistence with Keylor Navas is causing discontent and resentment. It is no coincidence, in fact, that after the interview granted in first person by the blue goalkeeper also his agent, Mino Raiola has started talking about her situation in Paris again. And inevitably, in such an intricate situation, the rumors of the market have begun to rekindle with the approval of Juventus that has never died down after the summer “regret”.

THE WORDS OF RAIOLA – The Italian-Dutch super agent spoke both in England and to our microphones at the end of the meeting with Milan about the dualism with Navas who begins to stay close to Gigio asking for time to resolve this situation: “I don’t know if the alternation with Navas both a problem, but I’m sure this situation will end in a positive way for Donnarumma. With time and patience everything will be resolved. It is not a particular phase for him, it is just a new phase. There are no problems. If I talked about Gigio with Milan? No. I have not taken anyone away, I am not a taxi driver, I am only interested in my clients. I have not regretted anything “.

THE JUVE AND THE BACKSCENE ON NEDVED – A situation that will be resolved soon, probably with the confirmation of Donnarumma as a very titular one, who however in the summer before PSG he was really close to Juventus. An idea that did not materialize due to the failure to exit and therefore the choice (more or less forced) not to free Szczesny and his rich salary of 7 million per season. Economic issues that prevented the effort, but that do not remove the Juventus team from the former Milan. Indeed, the vice president Pavel Nedved, who as a player was assisted by Raiola, has repeatedly reiterated to acquaintances and advisors that Donnarumma is not over yet. A clear message, which will hardly turn into negotiations in the immediate future, but which, if the situation in Paris does not calm down and Juventus’ accounts return more “serene”, he would keep the bianconeri in first position to give Gigio a way out of the Parisian “golden prison”.

