From Ratatouille to The Founder: 10 films to see where food is the protagonist

October 16 is the anniversary established to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the United Nations Organization for Food and Agriculture, which took place in Québec in 1945. From “Ratatouille” to “The Founder”, passing through “Chocolat “and” Eat pray love “, here are some” food oriented “films

The Big Binge (1973)



Absolute masterpiece of Franco-Italian cinema, directed by Marco Ferreri, it is a fierce criticism of the consumer society and well-being. It tells the story of four men who decide to take their own lives by locking themselves in a villa, eating haute cuisine dishes prepared by them, until they die. Unforgettable interpreters are Ugo Tognazzi, Marcello Mastroianni, Philippe Noiret and Michel Piccoli

Chocolat (2000)



Lasse Hallström conducts Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche. We are in 1959 and the "quiet" Lansquenet-sur-Tannes is disturbed by the arrival of Vianne Rocher, who opens a patisserie, a place of heavenly temptations and tangled vicissitudes. The film earned 4 Golden Globe nominations and five 2001 Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress to Juliette Binoche, Best Supporting Actress to Judi Dench, Best Non-Original Screenplay and Best Original Score for Rachel Portman, but failed to win. not even one. One of the most beautiful and particular scenes of the film is the one in which Count Paul de Reynaud (Alfred Molina) gorges himself with chocolate in the window. It was shot on his last day of shooting, in case he didn't feel well after eating all that chocolate.

Ratatouille (2007)



Food and science fiction: what we will eat in the future (according to the cinema) It won the Oscar for best animated film. Remy, a Parisian mouse, dreams of becoming a great chef. When the rodent ends up in the basement of one of the city’s most renowned restaurants, he decides to stay there and learn how to cook. He allies himself with the clumsy Alfredo Linguini. The animators created over 270 courses of food on the computer. Each dish was first prepared, then photographed, captured in computer memory and then tasted. The Ratatouille dish that we see in the finale was created by one of the best known chefs in the world: Thomas Keller, of The French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)



10 TV series dedicated to food. PHOTO It is an animated film directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The extravagant Flint Lockwood is a young aspiring inventor with big socialization problems. As an adult, driven by the desire to solve the food problem on the island where he lives, where the only source of food is sardines, Flint designs a machine capable of producing food from water. At first his invention seems to turn out to be a big flop, but suddenly cheeseburgers are raining from the sky, a sign that his machine really works. However, when his fellow citizens begin to greedily ask for more and more food, the machinery begins to malfunction and the island risks being buried by mountains of marshmallows and waves of watermelons.

Julie & Julia (2009)



Julie Powell, a failed writer and in the throes of an existential crisis, decides to test herself by experimenting in one year with the 524 recipes of the book Mastering the art of French Cooking by Julia Child, legendary French chef, and becomes a star of the web. The film is written and directed by Nora Ephron and stars Amy Adams and Meryl Streep, who portray two real-life characters.

Eat Pray Love (2010)



Directed by Ryan Murphy, it is based on Elizabeth Gilbert's autobiographical book. The main performers are Julia Roberts, James Franco, Javier Bardem. Elizabeth has a seemingly perfect but unsatisfying life. After the divorce, she leaves everything and embarks on a journey around the world, also approaching the pleasures of the palate, gaining weight and enjoying life in the dolce far niente. Filming began in New York, continued in Delhi and Pataudi (India), Bali (Indonesia), Rome and Naples. Worldwide, it is estimated to have grossed $ 200 million.

Chocolate Lessons (2007-2011)



The film and its sequel star Luca Argentero, forced to pretend to be one of his Egyptian workers and to attend a pastry course. In the second film, a new project on chocolate remains standing. The films then have a parallel plot halfway between comedy and romantic. Both films were shot, in part, in the authentic headquarters of the Perugina Chocolate School, the only school in Italy to be dedicated to the art of making chocolate.

Chef (Comme un chef) (2012)

Gastronomic comedy by Daniel Cohen with Jean Reno and Michaël Youn, tells of Jacky Bonnot's dream, which is to be able to transform his innate talent in the kitchen into an activity that allows him to leave behind the difficulties that brought him to work in the most disparate places always ending up being fired. An encounter will change his life. "My ambition – said the director in an interview – was to make a film that would make you hungry, for food as well as human relationships, but also a desire to cook".

Love, cooking and curry (2014)



Helen Mirren turns 75, the story of a queen of cinema. PHOTO Hassan Kadam is a great cooking talent. Her family moves from India to a small French village where they open a small diner, but the owner of a nearby restaurant strongly objects. Thus a hilarious culinary war is unleashed. But when the woman tastes Hassan’s cuisine, everything changes. The film is the film adaptation of the novel Madame Mallory and the little Indian chef. In the cast Helen Mirren, Om Puri and Manish Dayal. The script is by the eclectic Steven Knight, who created TV quizzes like Who wants to Be a Millionaire?

The Founder (2016)



The Founder, the cast of the Mc Donald’s movie with Michael Keaton It is the story of Ray Kroc, a representative of appliances with little prospects, who in the 1950s with unscrupulous methods acquired a chain of restaurants destined to transform into a global restaurant empire, now known as McDonald’s. To dress Ray’s clothes is Michael Keaton. To better prepare for his role, Michael Keaton took piano lessons and watched a number of films, drawing inspiration from the performances of peers such as Michael Douglas in Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire.