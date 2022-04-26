From “Rebelde” to anonymity: the former actress who does not want to know anything about fame

Allisson Lozz is one of the most beloved and missed Mexican stars on television, who had roles in well-known soap operas such as ‘Rebelde’ (2004), ‘To hell with the handsome men’ (2007), ‘Las tontas no van al cielo’ ( 2008) and ‘In the name of love’ (2008).

The actress, who retired from the artistic medium more than 11 years ago, mentioned on her social networks that she does not want to be associated with the entertainment world again. She even asked her followers that when they see her on the street to ask for a photo of her, they do not remind her of her time on television.

Lozz hoped that with the message that she uploaded to her social networks, no one else would bother her, however, this had the opposite effect. Several media outlets have written to her asking for an interview in order to find out the reason for her decision and have even offered her money to speak.

Faced with this situation, he used his social networks again and commented:

“Since I did this live a couple of days ago, my inbox is full of media outlets who want to pay for an interview. Since I retired from the artistic medium more than 11 years ago, I only gave one interview to a media outlet and I do not intend to give another one, neither free nor paid.

Also, through tears, she said that it is difficult for her to understand why they want to talk about something that really hurts her and causes her pain to remember.

“Why? Why, if I have said so many times that it frustrates me, that it hurts me, it hurts me to remember my past life, why do they cling to keep asking me, to keep hurting me? ”, He affirmed.

However, through his social networks he has been commenting little by little how those years were while he was acting.

The abuses that Lozz experienced

In her Instagram stories, Allisson Lozz, 29, commented that when she worked as an actress, the salary she received was very little for the hard work she did and stated that she was mistreated during her time in soap operas.

“When I was in the middle, especially in recent years, I lived angry, I was tired of being abused because I was little. For years I lived marked, it was very difficult for me to leave that bitterness, “said the young Mexican.

In addition, she revealed that some workers on the recording sets harassed her when she was 16 years old, and for that reason, she learned to defend herself and demand the dismissal of those people.

“The abuse was really so much that I remember that once I didn’t want to record, until they fired a person who had been very mean to me, but very mean,” Lozz recalled.

Trying to forget his past

Allisson has commented that he no longer enjoys fame and has decided to change his last name to leave that life behind.

According to information from ‘Univisión’, the actress married Elio Gutiérrez in 2011 and, as she told Internet users, she adopted her husband’s last name since then.

Through his Instagram he commented: “(Lozz) is the last name with which I was born from my father, but in Mexico and in the United States it is used a lot that when you get married you put your husband’s last name and the truth to avoid me recognized in many places I preferred to adopt it for everything and I love it”.

Currently, her family is the priority and she is focused on her role as a mother and wife. She also works with a cosmetics brand and uses her social networks to spread makeup techniques.