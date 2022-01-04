Sports

From redundancy to owner: Rugani in place of Bonucci, the opportunity to keep Juve | First page

Red alert in Juve’s home. Giorgio Chiellini’s positivity at Covid and Leonardo Bonucci’s fatigue in the left thigh, which risks keeping him out of the matches against Naples and Rome scheduled for Thursday and Sunday, limit Massimilano Allegri’s defensive decisions. The Livorno coach actually has only two central role available, the first choice Matthijs de Ligt plus Daniele Rugani, who has so far played the role of the extra. Only 4 appearances between Serie A and Champions League, for a total of 188 ‘played, the former Empoli player has only played as a starter on two occasions this season, on 6 November in the victory against Fiorentina, and on 8 December, in the 1-0 at Malmoe. In the next two league matches, fundamental for the European ambitions of the Bianconeri, it will be up to him, a great opportunity to prove that he is at Juve. And to send a signal to the club. FUTURE IN THE BALANCE – His contractual situation at the moment is not a priority for Juve, but it is clear that at the end of this season the parties will meet to take stock. The bond expiring in 2024 does not oblige you to make hasty choices, however, the engagement of the 27-year-old from Lucca is reason for reflection. Rugani earns 3 million euros net, a lot for a player considered a fourth choice. A salary that last summer did not allow him to find accommodation on loan without Juve’s contribution to the payment. At the moment there are two hypotheses, either a sale in June, or an extension with a spread, Rugani has the opportunity to write a new chapter in his history in Juventus. Change the hierarchies, to keep Juve.

