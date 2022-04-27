From reproductive tumors the way to more effective therapies – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 27 – Predicting the therapeutic efficacy of drugs, even experimental ones, even not necessarily designed for that specific tumor, on patients suffering from melanoma, using parts of the same neoplastic tissue (organoid): this is the target focus on which the Melanoma Working Group of Alleanza Against Cancer, the National Oncology Network founded by the Ministry of Health, is working in collaboration with various associated institutes.



“Predicting a therapeutic path means saving the patient precious time by avoiding therapies that would not work and saving huge resources that can be diverted elsewhere”, explains Giandomenico Russo, coordinator of the Working Group, according to whom “the increasing availability of therapies in the near future makes this particularly important project “.



Organoid culture, an innovative model in use in biomedical research that reproduces the three-dimensional structure of human organs and tissues in vitro, has replaced the cellular one “which did not allow to re-propose reliable experimental conditions due to the absence of native microenvironment made up of other populations cellular: immune, collagen, fibroblasts “. The Institutes involved – Idi and Ifo of Rome, Irccs Giovanni Paolo II of Bari, Ieo and National Cancer Institute of Milan and Irccs Irst Dino Amadori of Meldola, all associated with the Network – are applying four different organoid technologies to identify the best solution . “In the first – explains Russo – the tissue is soaked in collagen particles; in the second it is positioned in a micro-fluidic chamber where different substances are administered; in the third, skin cells are mixed with tumor cells; in the fourth a bioreactor is used where the cancer cells are grown so that they stabilize with the accessory ones “.



Melanomas, says the president of the Alliance Against Cancer, Ruggero De Maria, “create a protective environment around them that must be faithfully reproduced in the laboratory to understand how to identify the best therapeutic combinations for each patient; the work of the Working Group is fundamental because uses a range of new technologies to faithfully reproduce the tumors of different patients and their protective microenvironment, so that personalized and much more effective therapies can be rapidly developed. “



