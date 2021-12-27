from Reynolds to Villar, all names coming out

ROME – Incoming market but not only. Roma must thin out the squad with the disposals of those players who no longer fit into José Mourinho’s plans. From defense to attack, there are many names on the transfer list, although not everyone will be able to find accommodation in this winter market. Primarily Fazio And Santon , the two redundancies who have chosen to remain in Trigoria until the expiry of the contract in June 2022.

Rome, Pinto thinks about disposals: all outgoing players

Then there are those players who alternate between the bench and the grandstand without finding the pitch. The first outgoing name is Bryan Reynolds, followed with interest by Brugge. The Belgian club is looking for a defensive winger and the American could represent a solution. Reynolds joined Trigoria a year ago from Dallas FC and did not convince Mourinho. In defense, Marash could also move Kumbulla should the right offer arrive. The Albanian defender likes Giuntoli’s Napoli who would like to take him with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption. There will be a sale only with the obligation and with an alternative on the market ready to replace it in the best possible way.

Midfield to thin out, with many names coming out. Diawara And Villar looking for a new home. The Guinean (he will go to the African Cup) is liked by Turin and Cagliari (who also treats Riccardo Calafiori on loan), the Spaniard instead contemplates a return to Elche, the club that launched him, or a transfer to Valencia. Zalewsky And Darboe they could go out and play on loan if good offers arrive: there are Polish players at least three Serie A teams and other Serie B clubs that would certainly give him space. Spanish sirens also for Carles Perez: Cadiz has come forward over him. About Borja Mayoral the interests of Fiorentina and Crystal Palace remain.