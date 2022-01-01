From Rihanna to Laura Pausini, here are the most anticipated records of 2022

On the international front, the most anticipated return is that of Rihanna, whose latest work dates back to 2016 (“Anti”). 2022 seems to be a good year for her ninth album, provisionally titled R9. After the postponements due in part to the pandemic, the pop star could finally return to her audience and fans are hoping to be able to mark a definitive date on the calendar soon.

Five years after “Lemonade” and after about two years in the studio, too Beyoncé said he had almost completed his new album without revealing the release date. And 2022 will mark the return of another great queen: Madonna. In fact, on his Instagram profile he shared a photo in the studio and promised “surprises coming for the new year”. Album in the pipeline also for the Red Hot Chili Peppers (after “The Getaway” of 2016), for i Care and for i Placebo. 2022 will also be the year of Björk, Cardi B., Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd.

And if the US record market is in turmoil, even the Italian one is no joke. After the stop due to the pandemic, many Big names in our house are ready to make us sing and dance. Between these Eros Ramazzotti, who via social media announced the arrival of the new album and tour, and the colleague Laura Pausini with the twelfth album due out this year.

The first album of Mara Sattei “Universe”, produced by tha Supreme and date already set for Elisa, which on February 18th will present the double album “Back To The Future”. Cesare Cremonini he will join them on February 25 with “The girl of the future”, while on March 4 Tommaso Paradiso He will make his solo debut with the album “Space cowboy” preceded by five songs, including “The season of cancer and the lion”.

Jovanotti has paved the way for his new project “Il disco del sole” with some unreleased tracks, which however will not be included in a classic tracklist to adapt to the needs of listening in streaming. Disco also coming for Elodie, anticipated by the single “Vertigine”, for Giorgia, three years after “Pop Heart” and for Daniele Silvestri, which will present the new work live in theaters next fall.