From Rihanna to Tom Holland, here are the celebrity doubles on TikTok

In my feed of TikTok there really is everything and during my compulsive scrolls I happened to see a video with Margot Robbie or so I thought. In fact, when I looked at it I realized that it was another person, Emma Sofijaa girl of Danish descent living in Los Angeles and who has over 19,000 followers on his account due to the incredible similarity with the interpreter of Suicide Squad.

If we were to take for granted the story that each of us has seven look-alike in the world, it is evident that those of the celebrities are all revealed on TikTok. Here are 8 celebs lookalike TikTok profiles.

RIHANNA

Is called Priscilla Beatrice and this video of his went viral immediately. I honestly find it really hard to distinguish it from the original. Now it’s easier just because Rihanna is pregnant.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Apparently she is constantly stopped on the street to take photos and sign autographs. But, actually, with sunglasses and makeup like that, she’d be confusing too Joe Alwyn.

SHAWN MENDES

Honestly, this looks like the 16-year-old’s secret account Shawn Mendes.

EMMA WATSON

Stop everything: I did not understand the game. Meg Flockhart it really seems Emma Watson. The stunt coordinators of Harry Potter were they aware of it? Did they know they could contact her?

ARIANA GRANDE

If you happen to watch the other videos on this account as well, you will feel very confused. For each post, the question is: is it her or is it not her?

MAISE WILLIAMS

So, for me, it’s the second profile of the actress. It is not explained in any other way.

BILLIE EILISH AND ASHLEY BENSON

What’s great about this profile is that they are twins, but not completely identical. One of them looks a lot like Billie Eilish, the other a Ashley Benson.

TOM HOLLAND

Calls Zendaya, I beg you! How is it possible?? Were they separated at birth?