From Ripple new cryptocurrency bill

The case Ripple regulation is still running its course, but in the meantime the company has advanced its cryptocurrency bill.

The Ripple-SEC lawsuit

While no end is in sight, it seems to have reached a point of development there lawsuit filed by the SEC against the blockchain company Ripple Labs.

The basis of the accusation is the classic one, always issued by the American Securities and Exchange Commission, namely the unauthorized sale of cryptocurrencies.

A few weeks ago, the SEC’s new analysis on the structure that manages and supports the XRP cryptocurrency which aims to make a difference in the banking market.

The announcement of the lawsuit, sponsored by the lawyers of Ripple Labs, has caused cryptocurrency to lose a lot of ground, especially in the beginning, but for a couple of weeks it seems that the value of XRP has settled on a growth line.

Ripple asked twice once extension to the court, anticipated by a letter filed addressed to the prosecution for a new ascertainment of the facts.

The SEC also received one from the blockchain company formal request for agreement between the parties in order not to make the times get too long.

However, it seems that the tone of the SEC has once again begun to show itself firm and not questionable. Ripple went to the Court for this.

Ripple’s cryptocurrency bill

The focal point of Ripple’s strategy is to seek a link between public and private finance. This is always waiting for a suitable regulation to favor its development.

The cryptocurrency issue and their democratic ability to bring innovation is still a topic that is not fully resolved.

These the statements from the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse.

“Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology need clear regulatory and licensing frameworks designed to address and remedy the specific challenges of our industry. All proposed measures discussed in this framework aim to provide legal clarity to industry, markets and consumers in a way that a regulatory-by-enforcement approach simply cannot ”.

What is missing is an information stream that is espoused by politics so that the legal framework of digital assets takes a different and feasible form within financial policies.

Not all public policies are devoted to experimenting or accepting digital currencies as an investment opportunity or a return on the national economic level.

A law must therefore be made that promotes while protecting the characteristics and possibilities of the decentralized world.

Susan Friedman, Ripple’s head of public policy, said that:

“Developing an effective policy framework for cryptocurrencies will only be possible if there is clear communication and collaboration between private and public actors. This is why we have proactively discussed the issue on a bipartisan basis with regulators and members of Congress. These conversations have helped shape our perspective on the kind of regulatory clarity that industry and the broader ecosystem need from regulators, as well as the kind of requirements regulators should demand of industry. “

New legislative initiatives

The Ripple issue draws many other realities based on the legally recognized execution of crypto investments.

The SEC itself also continues to hinder internal communications plans that could lead to real regulation, albeit in part.

However, there is a bill that brings the discussion back to a level of confrontation. It is theEliminate Barriers to Innovation Act.

This proposal provides for the creation of two different dialogue groups appointed by the SEC and the CFTC, as well as having the support of private and public companies. The cryptocurrency issue would be addressed in the direct way of managing these differentiable assets.

According to Ripple, working within new financial frameworks that partly regulate the management of securities related to the crypto world would be the first important step.