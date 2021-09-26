From Ripple to Binance Coin: emerging cryptocurrencies

What are the most interesting emerging cryptocurrencies of the moment? From Ripple to Binance Coin, here are the ones to monitor according to experts

The new summer rally in cryptocurrencies has rekindled the focus on investments in crypto tokens, reviving the cryptocurrency sector after a few difficult months following the boom of early 2021. Bitcoin is getting closer to $ 900 billion in market capitalization. while Ethereum has posted growth of 78% in the last month. Ripple (+ 133% in the last month) and Binance Coin (+ 62%) also did well.

However, it is not only crypto tokens in the top ten by market cap that are attracting the interest of investors, but on the contrary, the focus is increasingly shifting towards emerging cryptocurrencies. In recent years, many high-potential crypto projects have been developed, with DeFi decentralized finance technologies, more efficient solutions for managing smart contracts, meme tokens and more environmentally sustainable cryptocurrencies.

Identifying a little-known crypto project allows you to take advantage of considerable opportunities, bearing in mind that a successful cryptocurrency can quickly increase its value and offer a significant return. Obviously these are high-risk operations, to always be evaluated with the utmost attention through in-depth analysis and research. Furthermore, it is essential to plan effective money management strategies, controlling risk through adequate diversification.

What are the most interesting emerging cryptocurrencies of the moment?

In the cryptocurrency sector there are thousands of crypto tokens, with many new technologies launched every year, a situation that makes it particularly difficult to identify promising projects to be monitored more carefully.

One of these is undoubtedly Polkadot (DOT), considered the blockchain of blockchains, that is a technology created to ensure greater scalability, interoperability and integration between the various blockchain networks existing today. Today Polkadot is worth just under $ 27, with a market cap of over $ 23 billion still relatively low, however many analysts expect a high growth margin in the coming years for this innovative technology.

Another project not to be underestimated according to experts is also Cardano (ADA), in fact, although today it is the fourth cryptocurrency by market cap, its listing is still limited, with a capitalization of about 83 billion dollars. The potential of Cardano is considerable, taking into account that it is indicated as one of the least energy-intensive technologies, with significant growth prospects in the wake of the green revolution that is affecting cryptocurrencies, to reduce polluting emissions and make blockchains greener.

Another emerging cryptocurrency for specialists to monitor is SpritzMoon Crypto Token (SpritzMoon), now firmly among the top 100 digital coins by market capitalization. This crypto token, 100% made in Italy, recorded a rather robust positive trend, with an increase in the price of 96% in the last month alone. The project was born in June 2021, with the aim of allowing the Community to also pay for concrete services, such as the Spritz with friends at the weekend, using a dense network of facilities affiliated with the SpritzMoon Community Bar, to optimize potential of this token and improve its usability.

Strategies for investing in lesser known cryptocurrencies

There are two main options for investing in an emerging cryptocurrency. The first method is the conventional one of purchasing tokens at an exchange, buying digital coins linked to cryptocurrency technology and depositing the cryptographic keys inside a digital or physical wallet. This approach is suitable for those who want to invest with medium and long-term time horizons, in order to obtain a margin on the operation in the event of an increase in the price of the cryptocurrency.

The second solution is represented by CFD trading, in order not to operate directly on digital currencies but through contracts for difference, financial products that allow you to invest in any direction of the price without actually owning the asset. In this way it is possible to speculate on price fluctuations, opening positions on both the upside and the downside, making investments more focused on the short term using technical analysis to plan efficient operating strategies.

In both cases, it is essential to manage risk in an optimal way, through proper money management and adequate diversification of investments. Emerging cryptocurrencies can certainly offer important financial opportunities, however risks must be controlled to ensure maximum sustainability of operations. The best approach consists in good training, starting from the deepening of cryptocurrency technologies to understand what could be the most promising projects for the future.

