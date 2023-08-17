From Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s Romantic Vacation to the Effects of Divorce in Kevin Costner’s Appearance

Rita Ora in a sensational orange bikini, which she accessorised with a patterned dupatta on her head, matching necklace and chain on her waist.

What are celebrities doing when they are not working? Although many of them share some part of their daily routine through social networks; Others are so secretive that it is impossible to keep track of them. Luckily, there are paparazzi who see everything through their lens and capture it all the time and everywhere.

While some are found enjoying their holidays in Europe (a continent which is very popular among Hollywood celebrities during these months), others are seen doing their day to day activities, shopping, nightlife Caught while eating food or simply doing physical activity.

singer rita prays and her husband, actor and director taika waititi, enjoying a holiday on the Spanish island of Formentera. The couple was seen enjoying the sun and water on a luxurious yacht where they indulged in water sports.

Before diving into the sea, the interpreter was in the port of Ibiza with filmmaker Darren Strowger, with whom she showed that she is united by a great friendship.

Rita Ora and her husband, Taika Waititi, enjoy the sun on Formentera. Dressed in an orange bikini and a patterned headscarf, the singer did a little sport on a paddle board

being on vacation doesn’t mean relaxing Jennifer Lopez, The actress and singer, who is enjoying a few days in Positano, was spotted exercising at a hostel overlooking the sea. Post her routine, the 54-year-old actress and singer enjoyed a boat ride with her friends.

Wearing white shorts and a printed pupera, Jennifer Lopez attended a gym class by the sea. Ben Affleck’s wife has admitted on more than one occasion that she exercises three or four times a week

JLo doing the crunch at full speed. The Latina didn’t lose her glamor and wore sunglasses to class

In the midst of her divorce with Joe Manganiello, sofia vergara He was out with friends to enjoy the night in Los Angeles. Despite the difficult emotional moment, the actress dined at an upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills and channeled the usual glamor with a striped strapless jumpsuit and transparent platforms. The touch of color was given with a blue Chanel bag.

Sofia Vergara was caught leaving Dante’s restaurant in Beverly Hills. The Colombian actress was in love with the glamours who waited for her on the pavement

After breaking the shocking news of her split with Sam Asghari, Britney Spears He was seen driving a car on his way back home without his wedding ring. Her sad and worried expression reflects the sad moment the pop singer is going through. According to sources close to her, the physical trainer may have antagonized the singer because of rumors that she would be unfaithful, which could have led to a major fight.

continue reading story

With glasses and without a ring, Britney Spears was seen driving after finding out about her split from Sam Asghari, whom she married just over a year ago. The couple reportedly argued over the singer’s alleged infidelity and she left the house they lived in

Reese Witherspoon Shared a walk with her son, Deacon, who is currently studying at New York University. Mother and son went shopping in Brooklyn and then each went their separate ways. While the actress took the limo back home, Deacon got out a few minutes later and went in a different direction.

Reese Witherspoon chose a super chanchero look to go shopping with her son. The actress teamed blue jeans with a basic white tank top and a striped shirt, which she wore unbuttoned. Her only colored handbag was adding a colorful touch to her outfit

Despite his glasses and his sports cap, the protagonist of Legally Blonde was discovered by the paparazzi. Realizing this, Reese smiled as she waited for her son in one of the store’s fitting rooms.

In the midst of his contentious divorce with Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner He was seen leaving a tailor shop in Montecito, where he had brought some of his clothes to be mended. Apparently, the love sickness and the fight for the matrimonial property might have made him put on a few kilos, so the actor would need some adjustments in his wardrobe.

Kevin Costner was looking pretty skinny on the streets of Montecito. The actor was seen exiting a clothing repair shop wearing dress pants, white shirt and sneakers.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne They went out to dinner with stage actor Anthony Norman. The 15-year-old was revealed to be helping with the production after meeting at a popular New York restaurant outsiders, Jolie’s Broadway show.

Gorgeous as ever, Angelina Jolie chose a long black dress, which she paired with a matching blazer and nude stilettos. Instead, her daughter Vivienne opted for a more teenage look with cargo pants, a white T-shirt, and Converse sneakers.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher They enjoyed a fun group walk along Stradun, the main street of Dubrovnik. The celebrities, who are vacationing in Croatia, toured the place and then boarded Bezos’ millionaire yacht to see the city from the water and enjoy a delicious dinner.

While the Perry-Bloom pair wore off-white looks, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, went for color; she is in blue shirt and he is in tight green skirt

Hailey Baldwin And Justin Biber They shared a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi, a very nice restaurant in Santa Monica. Despite the grandeur of the venue, the couple surprised with sporty yet casual looks.

While the Canadian singer wore wide-leg jeans and a brown zippered jumpsuit, the model wore orange sports shorts with a casual T-shirt and a black leather jacket. hat and sunglasses, indispensable

Lady Gaga Was caught arriving for a date with her ex-boyfriend Michael Polanski in Studio City. The couple made their romance official in February 2020 through an adorable chest-to-chest photo during one of their Miami visits. Apparently, all is well between them, as in the past hours they were spotted spending an evening in this old-fashioned neighborhood of tree-lined residential streets and trendy restaurants.

Lady Gaga chose an all-black look and an updo for dinner with her ex-boyfriend Michael Polanski

Peter Pascalknown for his roles in game of Thrones And the mandalorianTalent manager Sue Carles is seen hugging in Los Angeles. Although they may have dined with a mutual friend, laughter and a warm hug at parting raised suspicions of a possible romance between them.