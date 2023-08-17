From Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s Romantic Vacation to the Effects of Divorce in Kevin Costner’s Appearance
What are celebrities doing when they are not working? Although many of them share some part of their daily routine through social networks; Others are so secretive that it is impossible to keep track of them. Luckily, there are paparazzi who see everything through their lens and capture it all the time and everywhere.
While some are found enjoying their holidays in Europe (a continent which is very popular among Hollywood celebrities during these months), others are seen doing their day to day activities, shopping, nightlife Caught while eating food or simply doing physical activity.
singer rita prays and her husband, actor and director taika waititi, enjoying a holiday on the Spanish island of Formentera. The couple was seen enjoying the sun and water on a luxurious yacht where they indulged in water sports.
Before diving into the sea, the interpreter was in the port of Ibiza with filmmaker Darren Strowger, with whom she showed that she is united by a great friendship.
being on vacation doesn’t mean relaxing Jennifer Lopez, The actress and singer, who is enjoying a few days in Positano, was spotted exercising at a hostel overlooking the sea. Post her routine, the 54-year-old actress and singer enjoyed a boat ride with her friends.
In the midst of her divorce with Joe Manganiello, sofia vergara He was out with friends to enjoy the night in Los Angeles. Despite the difficult emotional moment, the actress dined at an upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills and channeled the usual glamor with a striped strapless jumpsuit and transparent platforms. The touch of color was given with a blue Chanel bag.
After breaking the shocking news of her split with Sam Asghari, Britney Spears He was seen driving a car on his way back home without his wedding ring. Her sad and worried expression reflects the sad moment the pop singer is going through. According to sources close to her, the physical trainer may have antagonized the singer because of rumors that she would be unfaithful, which could have led to a major fight.
Reese Witherspoon Shared a walk with her son, Deacon, who is currently studying at New York University. Mother and son went shopping in Brooklyn and then each went their separate ways. While the actress took the limo back home, Deacon got out a few minutes later and went in a different direction.
In the midst of his contentious divorce with Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner He was seen leaving a tailor shop in Montecito, where he had brought some of his clothes to be mended. Apparently, the love sickness and the fight for the matrimonial property might have made him put on a few kilos, so the actor would need some adjustments in his wardrobe.
Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne They went out to dinner with stage actor Anthony Norman. The 15-year-old was revealed to be helping with the production after meeting at a popular New York restaurant outsiders, Jolie’s Broadway show.
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher They enjoyed a fun group walk along Stradun, the main street of Dubrovnik. The celebrities, who are vacationing in Croatia, toured the place and then boarded Bezos’ millionaire yacht to see the city from the water and enjoy a delicious dinner.
Hailey Baldwin And Justin Biber They shared a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi, a very nice restaurant in Santa Monica. Despite the grandeur of the venue, the couple surprised with sporty yet casual looks.
Lady Gaga Was caught arriving for a date with her ex-boyfriend Michael Polanski in Studio City. The couple made their romance official in February 2020 through an adorable chest-to-chest photo during one of their Miami visits. Apparently, all is well between them, as in the past hours they were spotted spending an evening in this old-fashioned neighborhood of tree-lined residential streets and trendy restaurants.
Peter Pascalknown for his roles in game of Thrones And the mandalorianTalent manager Sue Carles is seen hugging in Los Angeles. Although they may have dined with a mutual friend, laughter and a warm hug at parting raised suspicions of a possible romance between them.