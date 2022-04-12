from rivaling Google’s search engine to challenging Chrome and Safari

DuckDuckGo takes a step forward. The well-known search engine that claims to protect our privacy has decided to launch its own “fast, private and secure” browser. The new DuckDuckGo browser is now available for Mac in private beta And it’s coming to Windows soon.

After several years as an alternative to the search engine, the launch of its own browser seems the logical step. DuckDuckGo for Mac is a browser with a integrated ad blockerits own search engine, a button to clean all the data in one go and anti-cookies protection that according to the company works on 50% of web pages.

A browser designed with privacy in mind

DuckDuckGo promises to be a fast browser since by blocking various elements, it helps to optimize the speed of access to different websites. According to them, DuckDuckGo for Mac consumes 60% less data than Chrome.

Browsing will be encrypted (HTTPS) by default, and the company explains that all app data, such as history, bookmarks, and passwords they will be stored by default only on the device locallywithout DuckDuckGo being able to access that data.

DuckDuckGo will also offer password management, tabs, bookmarks, and other features one would expect from a modern browser, as well as being able to import passwords and bookmarks from Safari, Edge, Chrome, Firefox, 1Password, and LastPass.

For access the new DuckDuckGo browser for Mac You will have to download the DuckDuckGo mobile application, go to the Settings in the privacy section and click on “Join the private list”. From there it will be a matter of receiving the invitation code to be able to download the desktop file.

At the moment the browser does not support extensions, but DuckDuckGo is studying how to implement them without increasing the use of ads. Without a doubt, it is good news that DuckDuckGo is encouraged to launch its own browser; one that after the beta period they have announced that they will release the code.

More information | DuckDuckGo