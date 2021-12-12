from Robert Downey Jr. to Rami Malek

Great news for fans of Christopher Nolan. The British director, screenwriter and producer is working on the new project, the title of which he had already announced in recent months. The feature film, which will be called Oppenheimer, will be set during the Second World War and will tell about the making of the atomic bomb. The biographical film will mainly revolve around the figure of the physicist Julius Robert Oppenhaimer, famous for its conception in the field of Manhattan project. According to recently leaked news, the film will be able to rely on a stellar first-level cast. In addition to the names already leaked previously, in fact, the feature film is enriched with new faces.

Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek join Christopher Nolan’s next film

After the release of Tenet, which took place last August 26, 2020 in Italy, Christopher Nolan is working on his new feature film. The director of the trilogy of the dark Knight and of Interstellar has once again gathered a notable cast for its return to film, currently set for July 21, 2023. The famous magazine The Hollywood Reporter has in fact announced exclusively that Rami Malek And Florence Pugh have joined Oppenheimer, further elevating the stature of the project.

The first, in fact, was awarded in 2019 the Oscar Prize thanks to his interpretation in the role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rapsody by Bryan Singer. The second, for its part, also made itself known to the Academy Awards, receiving a nomination in the 2020 edition, thanks to his performance in Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig. At the same time, his name is more blunt in reference to the much talked about biopic focused on Madonna, in the role of Queen of Pop.

The names of the two performers, who will play the roles of a scientist and Jean Tatlock respectively, are added to a cast that, already on paper, sparkles. The Hollywood Reporter also announced the involvement of Benny Safdie, as Edward Teller. Oppenheimer also boasts the presence of Cillian Murphy – Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders – in the main role and Emily Blunt in the role of Katherine Oppenheimer (wife of the protagonist). Together with them, moreover, in the film we will also be able to see Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon, who will play the roles of Lewis Strauss and Leslie Goves respectively. In addition to directing the film, Nolan will also take care of the screenplay, while the production will be entrusted to Emma Thomas and Charles Roven.

