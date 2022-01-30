From Robert Pattinson to Chris Hemsworth, the stars told by an airport employee

A US airport employee recently talked about her encounters with the likes of Robert Pattinson, Chris Hemsworth and Kendall Jenner.

Cindy, who was part of customer service for two different airlines, chose TikTok to talk about her encounters with celebrities and to rate them on a scale of 1 to 10. After carefully examining the list, Cindy began by talking about the protagonist. of Thor and immediately awarded him a 10/10 for his friendly nature and good looks.

Avengers: Endgame, a close-up of Chris Hemsworth

“He was always very nice to everyone“said the woman in the clip.”He even knew the names of some of the staff, he always remembered them“Cindy added before mentioning that in person.”it was just beautiful“.

Waiting for the Barbarians: Robert Pattinson in one scene

The former employee also met Chris Evans, Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Dakota Johnson, Jeffree Star and many others. Cindy also gave Robert Pattinson a 10/10, saying he was very nice to everyone and asking her how her day was, before calling Kendall Jenner “arrogant” and revealing that Nicki Minaj was acting like a diva.