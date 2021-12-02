from Romulus to A professor

Francesca Colucci is in the cast of the new Rai series A professor. The young actress is directed by Alessandro D’Alatri, in the story he sees Alessandro Gassmann as the protagonist. The actor plays Professor Dante, a revolutionary and unconventional man. Her Chicca is beautiful and provocative, she dyes her hair every day with a different color, in accordance with the mood of the moment. This uninhibited and transgressive appearance of hers hides, however, a great insecurity but also an artistic talent that Dante will use to prevent her from leaving her studies. Francesca Colucci is fresh from the success of the first season of the acclaimed series Romulus from Matteo Rovere. FilmPost meets her for an intense interview on dreams, hopes, love for cinema, passion for indelible actresses like Anna Karina and Meryl Streep.

FilmPost meets Francesca Colucci

In the series A professor Chicca interpreters. I have to tell you I loved your character’s look, he reminded me Sex Education.

There is a lot of work behind the construction of Chicca’s look. From the length of the fringe, to its color to the dresses. The production did a crazy job for my character. Working on this role, I had the opportunity to see many films and among the various characters, there was also Maeve from Sex Education and Lisa of Interrupted girls. Seeing myself physically changed with Chicca’s clothes and her look was very strong. I saw myself smaller. I worked on attitudes as a sixteen year old. I drew a lot from the movies, from the series, from the people I saw around, while I was walking.

How did you build this role?

At first, I had an idea of ​​my own that I explored on set. Some things I set about her have changed over time. You know, it’s always different when you rehearse scenes at home and when you rehearse them on set. A whole other thing happens which, however, is authentic, it is true because you are feeling it. I also followed instinct a lot. Furthermore, I also had the difficulty of the Roman dialect that I did not know. I worked hard on the language, I tried to establish a relationship with all the insiders on the set, so that they would help me with the dialect, that they let me understand the right tone to use. I tried to do my best.

Over the course of the episodes, Chicca shows some insecurities, a protective shield. How did you approach her character and what did you find of Francesca Colucci as a teenager in her attitude?

I approached the sixteen year old me. I wasn’t as aggressive as Chicca. I hid my emotionality. I held everything and at some point I exploded. The fact that I live in a small town had a big impact on my way of thinking. Surely, I too, had some sort of shield as a teenager. The high school years, for me, were intense. When I had the opportunity to tell Chicca, I threw myself one hundred percent into the role. Chicca is very different from me. She is a tough girl, she doesn’t want to show you how bad she is, she is always strong. In this it really helped me because I rediscovered the physically aggressive sides of me.

As a person, I’m impulsive when it comes to choices. If I want to leave tomorrow, I’ll take it and leave. Instead, Chicca acts in physical ways, thinks: ‘Did you hurt me? Now, I hurt you ‘. When I got into this character, I said to myself naturally: ‘This is Chicca. It starts with me but it is another person ‘. I experienced something very intense.

I always imagine the relationship with a character as an encounter / confrontation …

Absolutely yes. Because when you play a character, you always go to discover and rediscover parts of you. At the base of every character you start playing, you have to put a little of your experience, of your experience. Otherwise you are reduced to posing as a character but you are not the character. Working on Chicca, I focused on who was outside those scenes and those words. I listened to Roman music, partly to learn accents, partly to be able to enter the suburban world. And all of this really helped me.

When I realized that on set I was supposed to wear shorts and skirts for six months, I started wearing combat boots, shorts and short skirts even when I went out. I thought: ‘Who knows how it moves’. And I used to go for walks in Rome. Step by step, it all felt so natural. I wanted to give meaning to everything. I have a giant binder, where I collected all the work I’ve done on Chicca. For example, Chicca has various colored glazes. I attributed every color to one person in his life. It all served me to stay inside her, to have something physical to hold onto.

What was it like working with a director like Alessandro D’Alatri?

His smile gives an incredible warmth and energy. During the audition, we immediately understood each other in a few words. He understood what I wanted to do for Chicca and where we had to go. We both have a great love for Naples, we talked for a long time about the theaters in Naples and this is something we have in common. On set, he always had a great charge and it’s important to work with a director who has a lot of passion for his work. D’Alatri is a really welcoming person but he is not a director who is satisfied and this is the thing I liked most about him. If a scene didn’t go well, it didn’t go on. And all this cannot be taken for granted: he really cared about this project and creating a harmony between the actors and the crew. We all grew up together. He had a clear idea of ​​what he wanted and it was important to us as actors. When I saw something he really liked, I understood more and more the direction I needed to take for my character.

Also, you took part in the series Romulus. What effect did it have on you to be in the cast of such an important project?

I realized I was inside the project, during rehearsals when I opened my mouth to say my lines. I had not yet realized everything. When my agent broke the news and told me I was hired for this show, I had a special day. In the previous hours, I was in Milan and I was wondering: ‘What am I doing? I’m ready, am I not ready? ‘. These are the usual questions an actor asks himself throughout his life. An actor will never feel ready. And this is also the beauty because then you really question yourself when you meet a character.

And so, when I learned I was in the cast of Romulus, I laughed and cried at the same time. For me, it was a very strong emotion. When I did the first test with Matteo Rovere, I was a bit scared. It was my first job, I had never done anything. Then, when rehearsals went on, I realized I was in a unique project and we were all aware of that. The director has taken care of everything in detail. Romulus it’s a crazy project.

Interview with Francesca Colucci

How much do you feel changed as an actress?

Working on a set for months has certainly helped me a lot to be able to let myself go. Often, when you study at the Academy, they make you see the world of work as a place where you can’t go wrong, where if you make a mistake, you get burned. But is not so. Sometimes, just when you’re wrong, interesting things come out. And everything feels more natural and more real. I have a different approach to the verb ‘to fail’ now. Flaws, mistakes are the most interesting things for a character. From a mistake you make, you can build a character.

The character you play must be human and true, real and natural. When I watch a movie or a series, I don’t just have to see the actor. I have to believe that that character really exists. I left so many things that I wanted to let go and was just waiting for the opportunity to do so. I hope these are the first steps to go further and further. I would like to work in the cinema, in the theater. Cinema has a very strong power and for me, it is important to choose the characters I want to tell. People can see themselves in that human being and you always leave something to the other. We all got lost in the cinema, we entered another world, something inside us moved. When you watch a movie, there is always something that changes you. Two hours of film make you grow as a human being. For me, the quantity of projects I will do is not important but the quality of the message I will give.

I always like to imagine actors as spectators. What are the artists who give you an extra boost, a greater charge to live your profession with strength?

I think one of the first actresses I really fell in love with was Anna Karina. She always had that aura of melancholy in her eyes and looking at her in her films I always wondered: ‘What did this woman experience?’. It has always had an aura of mystery, I found it magical on the screen. I love Luca Marinelli. I can not wait to see Diabolik. He really chooses the projects he wants to do, the characters he wants to tell. He doesn’t do everything, he doesn’t try to do anything for fame. Each role he chooses, he chooses to leave something behind. Even Elio Germano always manages to give weight to the work he does, to the roles he plays. I love Meryl Streep. He manages to do a unique job of characterizing the character. It never loses its identity and its truth, it’s crazy.

What are the actresses, your peers, that you admire?

I’m crazy about Zendaya. I dream of working with her in the future. I saw Malcom & Marie and I cried for his every word. That movie is incredible. It makes you understand how sometimes you don’t need a thousand strategies to make a film. We need a story, we need the truth, even crude and rude. I was inside that story, in those dialogues, written by God. I love these stories where you have to throw up everything, where you have to put your whole experience on the line. I would like to do such projects. I like to think that the older I get, the more I will have emotional material that I can draw from to do this type of project. I also love Margaret Qualley, Gaia Girace, Marianna Fontana.

I feel a great love from you for this job.

And so it is. I am in love with cinema. If one day I stop being in love with my job, I will stop doing it. I would not like to enter into dynamics related to show business. I want to tell stories that have a necessary value. I want to put all of myself into the characters. And that’s why I started acting. Before I wrote, I always wrote all my thoughts, good and bad. But it wasn’t enough for me, at some point I had to throw them out, I had to let off steam. I was looking for a protected environment to do it, a place where there was no judgment. And so I started acting. Now, I realize that the more I grow, the more I do it and the more I want to put more and more of myself into this work: the emotionality, the body. I want to change completely, even physically. Art becomes a way of seeing life.