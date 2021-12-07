From Ronco Scrivia the super helmets for Ferrari mechanics – Primocanale.it

Liguria is increasingly a hotbed of large international realities. This morning Ferrari, the historic Italian car brand, announced its partnership with Bell Helmets, a world leader in the production of protective helmets headed by the Racing Force Group, born in Ronco Scrivia and led by Paolo Del Prato. The company will supply Ferrari with helmets for Formula 1 mechanics and many drivers, including those from the Ferrari Driver Academy and those engaged in testing simulators.

This is a great moment for the Ligurian company. A year ago the purchase of Bell Helmets was completed, it went public two weeks ago and since then, in addition to this agreement, it has closed another important negotiation: the renewal of the agreement to refocus all the commissioners. FIA in the world.