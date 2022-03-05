From Russia with Love and 11 other films set on Russian soil or portraying the relationship with the West | The Russian ark | Doctor Zhivago | The battleship Potemkin | Network | Ninotchka | War and peace | The Hunt for Red October | Anastasia | Bridge of Spies | Anna Karenina | Crime and punishment | Cinema and series

The always tense relationship between Russia and the West has been brought back to the fore as a result of Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine. And the cinema, on various occasions, has not wasted time in portraying the disagreements between these two blocs, as well as being inspired by real events to tell stories: authoritarian regimes, useless ideologies or legends of tsars, for example.

I offer you in this note some titles related to great titles of universal literature (many of Russian origin), the Russian revolution, the fall of the tsars, the implantation of the Soviet Union, spies, diplomatic or military tensions between East and Westamong other issues, always around that vast territory called Russia and towards which we direct our thoughts of peace.

YOU CAN SEE: War movies on Netflix: tapes that portrayed the harsh reality in warfare

From Russia with Love (1963)

The second film in the saga of james-bond has the mythical Sean Connery like the iconic English secret agent. The theft of a device capable of decrypting complicated communications jeopardizes important investigations regarding the Russian government.

Agent 007 of the British secret organizations in the service of her majesty will travel to the Soviet Union in order to find those who carried out the robbery and stop their plan. Action and adventure for Russia with love.

The Russian Ark (2002)

December 23, 2001 became a historical date in cinematography. Taking advantage of the fact that the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg was closed to the public, the director Alexander Sokurov he shot The Russian Ark and thus achieved the first film of more than an hour and a half in a single sequence shot, that is, without any cut.

It tells the story of the Marquis de Coustine, an 18th-century French diplomat who has a love-hate relationship with Russia. He is on a time travel Saint Petersburg Winter Palace, from the time of Peter the Great to the present day. Magnificent tape!

Doctor Zhivago (1965)

Epic film by the great David Lean, starring the immortal Omar Sharif, winner of multiple previews and considered within the list of the best films of all time. places us in the Bolshevik Revolution Russia (1917), where we meet Zhivago, poet, surgeon, husband and lover, whose war-torn life affects those of others, including Tonya, his wife, and Lara, the woman with whom he falls passionately in love.

Sharif is accompanied by: Julie Christie, Geraldine Chaplin, Alec Guinness, Rod Steiger, Tom Courtenay, Ralph Richardson, among others. (One of my favorite movies).

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The first film adaptation of the novels about Jack Ryan, written by Tom Clancy, which takes place in the last years of the Cold War, with a Soviet submarine captain (Sean Connery) who goes into the Atlantic Ocean and intends to defect to the United States.

The CIA, which does not know if it intends to attack them or desert their country, orders agent Jack Ryan (alec baldwin) to contact him to find out his true intentions. Pure Hollywood entertainment.

The Battleship Potemkin (1925)

This is one of the jewels of cinema and it is Russian. Directed by Sergei M. Eisensteinis based on real events that occurred in 1905. The plot tells us how the crew of the battleship Prince Potemkin of Taurida he gets tired of the humiliating and unfair treatment of the officers. The trigger for the situation is the rotten meat that they want the sailors to eat. With this mutiny a revolution begins throughout the territory.

Ninotchka (1939)

The suspicions between the West and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) already existed before the start of the Cold War. And this masterpiece of Ernst Lubitsch, With a script by Billy Wilder, it proves it.

In this satire starring the great Greta Garbo, she is a special envoy of the communist regime who must conclude in Paris the sale of some jewels confiscated from the Russian nobility, but she ends up fascinated by the capitalist system. The film, the penultimate in which the Swedish actress participated, meant a change of register for the interpreter, known until then for more serious roles, so in The promotional campaign used the phrase: “La Garbo ríe”.

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman: the versions of the Bat Man in film and TV before Robert Pattinson

War and Peace (1956)

There are several film versions of the great Russian novel Leo Tolstoy. This is led by King Vidor and features performances by Audrey Hepburn, Henry Fonda, Mel Ferrer, John Mills, Vittorio Gassman, Anita Ekberg, Herbert Lom and Fernando Aguirre.

The film tells the story of the young Natasha Rostova (Heoburn), Count Pierre Bezukhov (Fonda) and Prince Andrei Bolkonsky (Ferrer) with their relationships to each other and their families, as well as their relationships with each other from the Battle of Austerlitz to Napoleon’s invasion of Russia in 1805, which ended in failure. Great acting work by the leading trio in this long-winded film.

Networks (1981)

Warren Beatty directs, writes and stars in this biographical film about the journalist John Reedone of three American citizens buried in the Kremlin Necropolis, who became famous for “Ten Days That Shook the World”, a chronicle of the Russian Revolution of October 1917. Beatty achieves with this film an epic and sobering tone that Hollywood likes so much and that earned him the Oscar for best director.

Anastasia (1956)

This film is directed by Anatole Litvak and written by Arthur Laurents. has the performance of ingrid bergman as Anastasia (a role for which she received the Oscar in 1956 as best actress) and narrates a version of the story of the daughter of Tsar Nicholas II, who was the only survivor of the family’s execution in 1918 at the hands of the Bolsheviks.

In 1928, a Russian general (Yul Brynner) who belonged to the tsarist army lives in exile in Paris. One day as he walks along the banks of the Seine, he meets a young woman suffering from amnesia who bears an uncanny resemblance to Anastasia. At first, he believes that she is not the real one, but he sets in motion a plan for her to impersonate her and thus take possession of her inheritance; however, little by little he begins to believe that she is the real one.

Bridge of Spies (2015)

could not miss steven spielberg in a list like this. This historical drama is a humanistic portrait of the Soviet spy Rudolf Abel, the one who interprets Mark Rylance, Oscar winner for best supporting actor for this great work. The film is a complex presentation of the characters that allows us to empathize and understand both the Russian and the American protagonist played by Tom Hanks.

Anna Karenina (2012)

One of the most recent and best adaptations of a novel by the Russian Leon Tostói (so many times made into a film thanks to his works). This time from the British Joe Wright. The story takes place in the 19th century and explores the relationships between members of Russian high society. Ana Karenina (Keira Knightley), a high society woman who falls in love with the handsome young officer Vronski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), leaves her husband (Jude Law) and their son to follow her lover.

Crime and Punishment (1998)