From sanctions to shipment of arsenal: NATO’s turn in the Russian invasion | Univision World News

Thursday afternoon, a few hours after Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory, A reporter asked President Joe Biden this question: “Do you trust that these sanctions are going to be as devastating as Russian missiles, bullets and tanks?”
Biden summoned the press in a White House room to announce sanctions against Russia, which targeted four banks and Russia’s ability to acquire technology for its Armed Forces. “Yes, Russian missiles, bullets and tanks in Ukraine. Yes, I am confident,” replied the president.
At that conference, questions were heard about what they considered weak military support for Ukraine, which was already suffering the attacks of the second most powerful army in the world. “What else are you waiting for?” a reporter asked Biden.
Until the third day of the invasion, the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) have begun to increase aid for supplies of war equipment. This Saturday, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, reported on the sending of $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine, the highest figure it has given since tensions between the two countries grew in the fall.
“This package will include more lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine deal with the armor, air and other threats it now faces. It is another clear signal that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine in defending their sovereign, brave and proud nation,” Blinken said in a statement. The official added that this appeal comes “as Ukraine courageously and proudly fights against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked attack.”
President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, held a 40-minute telephone meeting in which the Ukrainian president asked for more “concrete military assistance” to deal with the Russian advance. In response he received the $350 million.
Europe sends missiles and machine guns
Also on Saturday, Germany reversed its policy by announcing it will hand over Ukraine 1,000 rocket launchers and 500 missiles Stinger-type ground-to-air, as part of a larger aid package.
The head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, said that the delivery will be made “as soon as possible”, marking a break with an internal policy that prohibits, since the end of World War II, exports of “lethal” equipment to conflict zones, explained the AFP agency.
Scholz said that “Russian aggression against Ukraine marks a change of era and threatens the established post-war order.”
It was previously reported that Germany would send 400 grenades rocket-propelled rockets to Ukraine. RPGs, as they are known, are currently owned by the Dutch government, but being made in Germany, the country retains control over who the weapons are sold or supplied to.
Germany was criticized before the invasion for sending some 5,000 helmets to Ukraine, a gesture that made the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, uncomfortable. “What will they send us now? Pillows?” He expressed annoyance, according to the media.
The Belgian government also said on Saturday that it will provide 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. While France would send fuel and more military equipment.
For its part, the Czech Republic promised to deliver 30,000 guns, 7,000 assault rifles, 3,000 machine guns, several dozen sniper pistols and nearly a million cartridges, according to AFP.
“I need ammunition, not a ride”
The Netherlands also joined the countries interested in improving Ukraine’s firepower. Its Defense Ministry said it had delivered sniper rifles and helmets, while 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles would be on the way “as soon as possible”.
In a letter to the Dutch Parliament, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren explained that a “careful but abbreviated review of the arms export criteria was made in view of the exceptional circumstances” and it was decided to deliver additional military material to Ukraine. “intended for self-defense from attacks” by Russia.
The Stinger missiles, which can be used on targets within a radius of up to 3.11 miles (5 kilometers), add to other material promised by The Hague to Kiev: 3,000 combat helmets and 2,000 vests with armor plates; 30 metal detectors and two wire-guided mine detection robots; two surveillance radars and five weapons location radars; as well as 100 sniper rifles with 30,000 pieces of ammunition.
The announcements regarding the shipment of the arsenal come after President Zelensky declined the supposed offer of the United States to get it out of the country. He had said that the Russian troops had him as their number one target. “The battle is here. I need ammunition, not a ride,” the Ukrainian embassy in London wrote on its Twitter account.
Zelensky had claimed that he asked each of the NATO members if they accepted his country in the alliance, an action that would have generated an immediate warlike reaction, but no one answered him. The main NATO rule is: if you attack one ally, you attack all of them.
Ukraine’s president said on Saturday that his “allies” are sending weapons to help them fight Russia’s invasion. “A new day on the diplomatic front began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron,” he tweeted. “Weapons and equipment from our allies are on their way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!” he added.
Dressed in military green and looking tired but determined, Zelensky said: “Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will protect all of this.”
“This is what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!” he exclaimed.