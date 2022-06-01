From Sandra Bullock to Brad Pitt, ten celebrities harassed by their fans

Being famous is usually very tempting (and the dream of many!), however, behind the fame, the cameras, the red carpets and the flashes there is a side B that is not so attractive: the constant persecution of the fans and the fact that the whole world is aware of your movements thanks to the paparazzi guards or, nowadays, to social networks.

Now, it is true that we all had an idol at some point in our lives whom we would have liked to cross paths with to express our love and admiration. But what happens when that fanaticism turns into an obsession? In recent times, the case of the intruder who entered the house of Araceli González or the woman who demanded to speak with Benjamín Rojas and destroyed his wife’s pastry shop in La Plata brought to the front pages the figure of the stalker or stalker.

In Hollywood, there is a long history of stars who, like any scene in a horror movie, have suffered in the flesh from the harassment of their fans, and includes extreme situations such as the infamous murder of John Lennon at the hands of Mark David Chapman in 1980 and the attack in which President Ronald Reagan was seriously injured at the hands of John Hinckley Jr, in 1981, who stated that the only motivation behind the assassination attempt was to impress Jodie Foster. Fortunately, without going to those extremes, these ten artists have made public the difficult moments they experienced due to followers who became stalkers.

Sandra Bullock had to lock herself in a closet when a follower entered her Los Angeles home VALERIE MACON – AFP

As if it were one of his movies, in 2015 Sandra Bullock He suffered one of the most terrifying moments of his life. The actress was at her house in Los Angeles when she suddenly heard a strange noise. “I thought it was a draft, but then I saw a man,” she confessed as she locked herself in her bedroom closet to call the police. “I am hiding in the closet. I have an armored door, ”said the frightened interpreter, asking for help, in a call to 911 that was made public. Bullock was right: a man named Joshua James Corbett had managed to break into her residence with a gun, a letter declaring her love for him, and several magazines that had the star on the cover. Fortunately, security agents arrived before he found her and arrested him.

Her stalker insisted that the singer was a usurper and had killed the real Beyoncé COLUMBIA RECORDS

Beyonce She was harassed for almost four years by a man who accused her of being an impostor. Bassey Essien apparently believed that the real singer had died long ago and, in a variation of the conspiracy theory that is still touring the Internet about Paul McCartney, she was not only to blame for his death but had murdered her to take his place. . This is how from 2009 to 2013 this Briton did not stop sending him threatening letters and religious books; which caused the fear of the pop artist who ended up asking and getting a restraining order from the Justice of her country to protect herself from him.

Fortunately, the director was not at home when an intruder entered with the intention of abusing him in front of his family. Charles Sykes – Invision

In 1998, Jonathan Norman tried to break into the house of steven spielberg while he was abroad shooting his film Saving Private Ryan. At the time of the arrest, the 31-year-old man was carrying handcuffs, duct tape, chloroform, nipple clamps and a box cutter. His target of him? “Rape the famous director in front of his wife and his children”, as he declared in the trial that sentenced him to 25 years in prison. “If Jonathan Norman had really confronted me, in my heart of hearts I think I would have been raped, mutilated or murdered,” Spielberg confessed in terror.

Catherine Zeta-Jones was threatened with death by a follower who was obsessed with her husband, Michael Douglas Rich Fury – Getty Images North America

In this case, the stalker was not obsessed with her but with her husband, Michael Douglas. In 2003, Catherine Zeta-Jones he began to receive threats from Dawnette Knight, a woman who believed that the only impediment to having an affair with the actor was the existence of his Welsh wife. Although the harassment lasted about six months, the trigger occurred when the couple of interpreters (married for 20 years) received a letter that threatened to “cut Jones into pieces and feed them to his dog”. Knight apologized and the Justice sentenced her to three years in prison. “The way I live my life has affected me, what you have done will be with me for the rest of my existence,” confessed the protagonist of The Fox in a letter that was read at the trial.

Jennifer Lopez had a stranger living in her guest house for six days the-new-york-times-12354 – NYTNS

Without knowing it, Jennifer Lopez he had an intruder in his house in the hamptons. For six nights, John Dubis was living in the guest house of the singer and actress’s summer mansion without anyone from Lopez’s entourage noticing. From there, he spied on the Bronx diva’s every move and fueled her obsession with her even more. When this 49-year-old man was discovered, he told the police that he was the husband of the singer and the father of her children. He was arrested and forced by the Justice to undergo psychological treatment.

The Brad Pitt fanatic not only managed to get into his residence but dressed in the actor’s clothes and slept in his bed for hours GROSBY GROUP

Brad Pitt He is the most beautiful man on the planet, accustomed to the admiration and love of his millions of female fans, who have wanted to know everything about him since the beginning of his career. Precisely, at the end of the 90s, a teenager named Athena Rolando began to send her letters, not only expressing her love and admiration for her, but also her intentions of being an actress. One day, while Pitt was shooting a new film in Europe, Rolando (who used to hang around the heartthrob’s house in Los Angeles) found an open window and decided to double down. According to the police report, the young woman spent ten hours touring the residence and rummaging through the actor’s belongings until she was discovered by a maid, who found her lying on Pitt’s bed dressed in her idol’s clothes. “I put it on because she was cold,” the intruder replied when she was questioned by the police. Rolando carried with him a witchcraft book, a doll pierced with needles and a letter to the actor in which she confessed to having put a spell on him years ago to separate him from her then partner, Gwyneth Paltrow. The young woman was sentenced to three years of probation and had to undergo psychological treatment.

Britney Spears was not only harassed by a follower but he ended up denouncing her when his bodyguards pointed a gun at him to defend her Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Britney Spears At first, he did not pay attention to the Japanese Masahiko Shizawa, a fan like others, who used to send him letters, where he expressed his great admiration for the pop princess. But over time, her displays of affection became increasingly obsessive and violent. “I’m chasing you,” said the messages and photos that the Japanese sent to the singer. He even moved to the United States to be closer to her and spy on her and her father’s homes frequently. Terrified, Spears filed for a restraining order to protect herself from her. Shizawa, arguing that “everything had been a cultural misunderstanding,” in turn denounced the “Baby One More Time” interpreter, then at the peak of her career, citing the fact that Spears’s bodyguards, then at the height of his fame, they would have pointed a gun at him to prevent him from getting close.

Madonna sent an obsessive fan who wanted to marry her to prison

From the princess we jump to the queen of pop, who could also give a lecture on the subject. However, one man in particular was forever etched in her memory and led to nightmares for nearly eight months. In April 1995, Robert Dewey Hoskins, 43, managed to breach the security of the house of madonna and entered his residence. Although the artist was not at her home, her manager was, who ran into the stalker and received a chilling message: she swore that she would “slice Madonna’s throat from ear to ear” if she did not marry him. that same afternoon. Although a bodyguard arrived on time and managed to get him out of the place, this same event was repeated weeks later, although the outcome was different: Hoskins ended up shot and imprisoned. Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison, his defiant attitude continued throughout the trial, not taking his eyes off the singer as she hummed her songs. “I feel incredibly upset that the man who has repeatedly threatened to kill me is sitting across the room from me,” the artist confessed. After completing his sentence, Hoskins was committed to a psychiatric clinic although he quickly managed to escape from the place. Although this time he did not try to approach the composer of “Like a Virgin”, he did approach another famous one: the actress Halle Berry, whom he also threatened with death.

In 2012, and from prison, they plotted to kidnap Justin Bieber because the Canadian did not answer his follower’s emails AP

His case is perhaps one of the most chilling, since it involves a convict who, from inside the prison, planned to kidnap and torture him because the Canadian did not answer his emails. That was how Dana Martin – who was serving a life sentence for rape and murder – allied himself with another ex-inmate and his nephew and put his plan into motion: to kidnap Justin Bieber after a concert in New York in November 2012. Fortunately, Mark Staake and Tanner Ruane were arrested before they could put their criminal plans into motion.

Alec Baldwin suffered excessive harassment from a co-worker who wanted to go out with him

The actor – who recently was on everyone’s lips for having starred in an accident on a film set that ended in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – confessed to having experienced a strange episode but not with a fanatic but with a colleague: actress Genevieve Sabourin. Both met on the set of a movie, but at the end of the recordings, the woman became obsessed with him and was responsible for disclosing that they both had a love relationship. Her intentions not only remained in words, e-mails and calls, but Sabourin began to persecute him daily, appearing at every event or place she frequented. alec baldwin.